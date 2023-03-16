Home Technology Artificial Intelligence: Why China wants to copy ChatGPT
Artificial Intelligence: Why China wants to copy ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence: Why China wants to copy ChatGPT

Digital technology should secure the development of the rapidly aging country. Chinese tech giants are now creating their own versions of the chatbot developed by OpenAI.

Vienna/Beijing. Can she actually speak Chinese? And above all think like a Chinese? Not bad at all, Chinese users were surprised. The artificial intelligence ChatGPT can spit out texts in the style of the writer Lu Xun, write posts for China‘s Instagram counterpart Xiaohongshu or provide helpful breakfast ideas. Although it is in need of improvement, it is criticized. Nevertheless, China has fallen for the program that the US company OpenAI presented in November.

There are limits to ChatGPT in the People’s Republic. This not only has to do with the linguistic and cultural barriers that artificial intelligence (AI) has to overcome in a complex language like Chinese: it is mainly trained in English; it is unclear what impact the use of Mandarin will have on the program.

