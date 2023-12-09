Aruba Business reaches 10,000 partners

Strategy

by Editorial Staff

Published on 06 Dec 2023

They have reached altitude 10.000 i partner di Aruba Business, the company of the well-known Italian Group created with the aim of creating a single channel dedicated to the market of IT operators and Business Partners. To these, another 1,000 could be added by the end of the year. It is one of the results announced at theAruba Business Community Summit which was held on 5 December at the Global Cloud Data Center in Ponte San Pietro, in the province of Bergamo. The annual event was an opportunity to meet around 300 partners with whom to share the work carried out during the year, but above all the innovations expected for 2024, including new solutions that should encourage collaboration with customers.

New solutions and assistance methods

Among these solutions is themanaged service offering with which it is possible to entrust your infrastructure to Aruba Business based on 4 different delegation levels. Another announcement concerns the cloud side and, in particular, the introduction of Cloud Management Platform on which the offer in the field is grafted cloud native and cloud computing with virtual network and security management. To which is added the further development of the platform Virtual Private Cloudthe IaaS solution that allows you to design and create complex virtual architectures with simplicity thanks to the numerous features of the VMware Cloud Infrastructure.

In addition to new solutions, the topic of partner assistance takes on a leading role. Soon, both the technical and administrative ones will be made available via chat in those cases that lend themselves to a rapid resolution. Furthermore, assistance is enriched by the possibility of being guided by an operator through screen sharing. Application assistance, on the other hand, will allow us to support partners in dealing with the most recurring problems within CMS, such as upgrades, version updates, malware removal, etc.

The statements of Aruba’s managers

“We are proud to have already reached the milestone of 10,000 partners – he commented Massimo Bandinelli, Marketing Manager of Aruba -. We believe it is essential to maintain a constant exchange of feedback between us and our partners. Events like this represent precious moments in this sense, also to celebrate the results obtained together and plan for the future”.

Words which were echoed by those of Luca Spagnoli, Technical Director of Aruba Cloud, who stated: “Aruba Business partners are one of the most targeted targets for our cloud platform, because the technology they develop for their end customers is able to derive the maximum benefit from cloud platforms. Telling this audience about our projects allows us to make our roadmap more and more in line with the needs of those who actually use it and to allow them to in turn be more effective on the end customer”.

