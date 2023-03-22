There is a current IT security warning for Aruba CX switches. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Aruba Product Security Advisory (Stand: 21.03.2023).

Security Advisory for Aruba CX Switches – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Aruba CX Switches Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

A switch is an active network device that forwards data packets at the Data Link Layer (Layer 2) of the OSI model.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Aruba CX switches to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1168.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Aruba Switch AOS-CX < 10.11.0001 (cpe:/h:arubanetworks:switch)

Aruba Switch AOS-CX < 10.10.1030 (cpe:/h:arubanetworks:switch)

Aruba Switch AOS-CX < 10.06.0240 (cpe:/h:arubanetworks:switch)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Aruba Product Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.arubanetworks.com/assets/alert/ARUBA-PSA-2023-004.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Aruba CX Switches. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/22/2023 – Initial version

