Aruba EdgeConnect: Multiple vulnerabilities allow for control takeover

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Aruba EdgeConnect. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Aruba EdgeConnect on 05/17/2023. The hardware appliance operating system and the product Aruba EdgeConnect are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 05/26/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Aruba Product Security Advisory ARUBA-PSA-2023-007 (Status: 05/26/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Aruba EdgeConnect Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Aruba EdgeConnect Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow takeover of control

Aruba EdgeConnect is an SD-WAN product family for enterprise customers.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Aruba EdgeConnect to disclose information and take control of the system.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-30510, CVE-2023-30509, CVE-2023-30508, CVE-2023-30507, CVE-2023-30506, CVE-2023-30505, CVE-2023-30504, CVE-2023-30503, CVE-2023-30502 und CVE-2023-30501 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Hardware Appliance

Products

Aruba EdgeConnect (cpe:/a:aruba:edgeconnect)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT Security Advisory for Aruba EdgeConnect. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/17/2023 – Initial version

05/24/2023 – New updates from Aruba

2023-05-25 – Reference(s) added: ARUBA-PSA-2023-0007

05/26/2023 – Added new updates from Aruba

