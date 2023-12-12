As a Service, AI, sustainability: the new imperatives for Lenovo partners

The data from the second quarter of the year show signs of recovery compared to the decline that the sectors traditionally covered by the company have recorded throughout the world. As, Lenovo closes the July-September period with a turnover of 14.4 billion dollars, a profit of 273 million and above all a gross profit margin improved on an annual basis of 17.5%, a record level for the period.

The signs of recovery have been highlighted by the company, which declares itself ready not only to make the most of them, but even more so to capitalize on all the opportunities that will also arise in terms of Artificial Intelligence and innovation as a whole.

Lenovo: a pocket cloud strategy that also has an effect on the quarterly report

“The data from our latest quarterly – he explained to us Emanuele Baldi, Executive Director, Italia, Lenovo – are certainly positive compared to a market that has recorded a significant decline both on the PC front, on the infrastructure front, and also on the smartphone front, i.e. the three main pillars for our company”.

But there is one aspect that Baldi wants to underline: the improvement is also recorded in terms of the segmentation of Lenovo’s offer, so much so that today the business not linked to PCs has begun to exceed 50% of the company’s overall turnover.

“We are realizing our vision from pocket to cloud, extending the offering not only to hardware but also to software and services”.

In general, regarding our market specifically, Baldi declares himself optimistic. Business to business is growing slightly, thanks also to the opportunities generated by the Public Administration and the PNRR, “which have a significant impact. I like to underline that today we are talking about positive prospects on projects for which we have not yet achieved sales. We talk about projects in the field of research institutions, healthcare, education and it is in the light of these projects that we define our business prospects. It is certainly an evolving scenario, which still sees us as positive.”

Digital twin, AI, edge computing: here’s what their role will be in the long term

The infrastructural offer and the role of SVs

He instead talks about the growth of the business segment other than PCs Alessandro De Bartolo, Country General Manager e A.D. Infrastructure Solutions Group of society.

“The growth of the non-PC component within the Lenovo business is driven by the growth of the infrastructure and services business, thanks to the ever-increasing relevance of AI-related issues, which impact data centers and edges”.

Concretely, for Lenovo all this translates into the development of an offer that looks specifically at those who today are looking for solutions of and for artificial intelligence.

“We’re talking about servers and storage designed for ISVs producing AI algorithms. And we are talking above all about a specific initiative: AI Innovators Program”.

This is a program with which Lenovo aims to maximize the integration between hardware engineering and software design.

“It is a sort of marketplace in which 165 companies, including startups and ISVs, already participate, with the aim of creating solutions made up of Lenovo building blocks and software components designed for different industry segments,” explains De Bartolo.

But AI is not the only front on which Lenovo is focusing its attention.

Towards As a Service with TruScale

A fundamental work table is in fact represented by everything that revolves around the as a service and specifically TruScale, always in the “from pocket to cloud” logic.

“I must say – acknowledges De Bartolo – that it was not easy to make Italian companies correctly understand its significance. A scope that embraces the entire world of services, including financial ones, and which in fact allows companies to invest correctly in growth areas”.

An IT as a service, from the device to the infrastructure, which allows you to invest in the architecture in a more dynamic way and to grasp the technological breakthrough that those stuck in a CAPEX environment struggle to adopt.

“It means freeing customers from the tasks of managing infrastructures and devices that are not their core business, leaving Lenovo with the task of managing them.”

In this vision, a specific focus on sustainability cannot be missing.

“We tried to stay away from the risks of greenwashing – says De Bartolo – by working on the development of specific solutions. One of the most critical aspects when talking about cloud and data centers is that of energy consumption and its impact. Precisely in the logic of reducing the environmental footprint of data centers, Lenovo has developed Neptune technology, which recycles hot water cycles to cool systems, allowing customers to reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, with our systems the CO2 Offset service for the compensation of the carbon footprint for the entire life cycle of each machine”, comments De Bartolo, underlining how specific initiatives for sustainability also involve channel partners.

Il focus con i Business Partner

Yep, the channel.

Cristiano Accolla, Channel Leader in Lenovo Italyexplains how, even for a company that turns 96% of its business on the channel (“and in Italy the percentage is even higher”, he specifies) there are quite a few changes underway.

“We have moved and are moving from a channel that operates in a predominantly transactional mode to a focus on solutions and services, on the development of personalized offers tailored to the needs of the individual customer and the individual vertical market”.

Lenovo’s objective, explains the manager, is to support the channel in managing customer needs both with a complex and differentiated product range, and with training courses to help the channel create solutions, and with the support of its sales force, and also with the actual channel program.

All, of course, always according to the “from pocket to cloud” logic.

“With our range of products we are able to address all markets and all needs and the offer of services allows us to identify additional businesses”.

As a Service in Lenovo partner strategies

Thus, in the Device as a Service logic we start from purchase planning, from identifying the device that best meets the customer’s needs, to then move on to configuration, deployment, support, maintenance up to disposal.

Similarly, in an Infrastructure as a Service approach, we start from the evaluation and move on to the design, implementation, support, maintenance and decommissioning phases.

“The business partner decides what role to play in this relationship. In an IaaS project, for example, workshops are organized with customers to better understand their needs even in the definition of SLAs”.

The evolution is not just about the role of Lenovo business partners in the market, the channel program itself, Lenovo 360.

“Launched from 2022, it covers the entire offer. And today it looks both at specializations and at the ability of partners to offer solutions”.

Specializations and the expansion of the offer among the new opportunities

Thus, Lenovo introduced five specializations, Life Cycle Services, Workforce Performance, Infrastructure, Advanced Infrastructure and TruScale.

“The vertical certifications give the business partner access to dedicated programs and services – explains Accolla – and even more, those partners who choose to specialize both in the field of Intelligent Devices and in infrastructure solutions are encouraged”.

In this case, Better Together comes into play, an incentive initiative that concerns partners who reach Gold and Platinum levels on both product families.

In general, it must be said, Lenovo’s intention is to encourage its partners to seize the opportunities linked to the breadth of its portfolio. It is therefore no coincidence that the Motorola world is also increasingly integrated into the channel program, contributing to achieving rebates and recognition in marketing campaigns.

Focus on sustainability and Artificial Intelligence

It’s not just a question of products.

Lenovo also intends to involve its business partners on two key issues for the near future: sustainability e artificial intelligence.

“As regards sustainability – explains Accolla – we have opened the Lenovo 360 Circle to our partners, a real community that works on environmental, social and governance objectives. We want to make sustainability a common goal for us, our partners and our customers. Through the community, which can be accessed by registering on the Lenovo Partner Hub, partners have tools and experts at their disposal both to promote initiatives within their organizations and to develop specific solutions, in collaboration with other members of the community itself.”

Each member of the community works both to achieve their own goals and on defined common objectives.

But Artificial Intelligence is also seen as a sort of “common goal”.

“AI brings with it huge opportunities for the channel. Today, companies are called to invest in this direction and investments in AI bring with them the need to manage data and have infrastructures suited to new needs.”

All this, explains Accolla, represents an opportunity for those partners capable, in the medium term, of providing solutions and transferring skills to their customers.

A tour of Italy to strengthen the relationship with partners

There is one last point that Accolla would like to underline.

Lenovo confirms its relational vocation with its channel partners, as demonstrated by the success of the Smarter Together Tour, a real “tour of Italy” in 50 stages, developed in collaboration with its distributors, to meet partners and prospect and presented your value proposition.

“In five-six months we have touched over 1,100 retailers, and some of them have already come on board. It was an important investment, but fundamental to creating the relationship we believe in.”

