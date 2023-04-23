As long as that doesn’t happen, there will be no e-car

The star of the Spanish brand Seat burns up. At least that’s the impression observers get, while the subsidiary brand Cupra is increasingly taking over the wheel. Cupra plays the more important role in public, within the VW Group and especially in the electric car market. But that shouldn’t be the end for Seat.

No end for Seat: brand should “survive in any case”

Anyone who likes to drive a Seat and wants to remain loyal to the brand currently has little hope of big news. It has become quiet around VW’s budget brand from Spain. The subsidiary Cupra has stepped into the light and has been delivering with its electric cars for several years now.

For example, VW’s planned low-cost electric vehicle is to be joined by two group brothers. One drives under the Skoda label, the other gets the new Cupra logo. Also there is no trace of Seat here. The traditional Spanish brand has not yet had its own electric car – in favor of Cupras. So what’s happening with Seat?

“Seat and Cupra are developing in parallel and we currently offer the best of both worlds with electric, hybrid and combustion models. It is currently being analyzed what role Seat will play in the future when combustion engines are phased out”, explains Werner Tietz, Head of Development at Seat. But what he already clarifies: Seat will “survive in any case” (Those: Automobilwoche via Ecomento).

It should also already be clear that there will be some changes. Because Tietz is sure that “the topic Electric mobility is still too expensive is”. Other brands, such as the company’s own subsidiary Cupra, can therefore already start with e-mobility with higher prices and more lifestyle-oriented vehicles.

Sooner or later Seat will have to deal with Chinese competing products:

E-bikes instead of e-cars? Seat has not made a decision

Seat, on the other hand, wants to move according to current planning develop towards micromobility. electric scooters and E-Bikes von Seat, but the production of (largely) autonomous shuttles is also currently being discussed. Seat apparently assumes an event horizon until the end of the decade, i.e. until 2030.

It is by no means certain that this will mean the end of cars in the foreseeable future. Instead, the Spanish brand wants to position itself more broadly with alternative vehicles. There could also still be a Seat e-car: “If the material costs go down in the coming years and we one all-electric Seat small car can offer in the usual price range for the brand, then I don’t want to rule it outthat we do the same,” said Tietz.

