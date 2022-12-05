Acer

The entry-level office computer can meet the most basic document processing operations within the most limited budget. It is a good choice for students and newcomers to the society. Of course, it is even better to buy products that suit you at special prices. This time I brought you 3 Acer laptops/Chromebooks, hoping to solve your device needs.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen is equipped with Windows 11 Home S mode. You can only download applications from the Microsoft Store or browse websites with Edge, which has little impact on general paperwork. If you are not used to it, you can change it back one way Basic edition of Windows 11. The fuselage is equipped with a USB-C port, a 2.0, two 3.2 USB-A ports, and an HDMI socket for connecting to other display methods, and the basic connection needs can be met.

This time there are a total of two models with different processors on sale. They are also equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage space. The version of AMD Ryzen 3 3350U is reduced from the original price of US$400 to US$300, while the slightly more powerful AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Just reduced from the original price of US$500 to US$330, the difference between the two is only US$30.

Click here to buy Aspire 5 (Ryzen 3 3350U) — US$300 Click here to buy Aspire 5 (Ryzen 3 5300U) — US$330

Acer Chromebook 315

The Chromebook 315 is also equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen and uses an Intel Celeron N5100 processor. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage space, since ChromeOS relies more on the cloud hard drive to store data, there is no need to worry about insufficient space. It is equipped with 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports for peripheral devices. In addition, it also supports Wi-Fi 6, and the speed is guaranteed when the network is stable.

Now Chromebook 315 is on sale, from the original price of US$330 to US$270, you can save US$60.

Click here to buy Chromebook 315 — US$270

Acer Chromebook 514

Equipped with a 14-inch FHD screen, the Acer Chromebook 514 has an aluminum body that won’t bend, warp or dent even if it is bumped. It also has a Gorilla Glass-covered touchpad for a smoother feel. The fuselage is equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC, and in terms of connectivity, 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports allow you to connect the necessary devices.

Now Acer Chromebook 514 is now reduced from the original price of US$410 to US$300, which can save US$110.

Click here to buy Chromebook 514 — US$300