There will come a day when our smartphone, simply placed in a compartment in the center console of our car, will be able to detect the structural integrity of the bridges we cross. For a sort of virtual x-ray perhaps Star Trek technology will be needed, but for an initial warning system “no more than two or three years of further development”, argues Paolo Santi, the researcher at the Cnr of Pisa who is participating in this project in collaboration with MIT in Boston and Anas.





However, we need to take a step back to understand how close the finish line is, indeed at least two sides to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the entire US territory up to the Golden Gate of San Francisco. Here the first study started in 2020 (Crowdsourcing Bridge Vital Signs with Smartphone Vehicle Trips) of the MIT Sensable City Laboratory led by Professor Carlo Ratti – an international eminence in the field of smart cities andOpportunistic Sensingi.e. the declination of data collection that exploits devices or hardware already present and used for other activities.

The intent was to understand if the common, albeit highly advanced, sensors of smartphones were able to detect the vibrations generated by transit on suspension bridges. Yes, because they are all designed and built to flex and this feature is not only distinctive but can be measured.





As the structural vibration frequencies vary over time, one can assume emerging criticalities and therefore possibly intervene to investigate, only that sophisticated and expensive sensors are normally used for the measurements.

Professor Ratti and his team of researchers assumed that smartphones had more than adequate technologies for analysis and started an experiment on a road bridge near MIT, then replicating the same approach on the Golden Gate. The test involved hundreds of car rides, involving both the smartphones (first iPhone then Android) of the researchers and those of some Uber drivers, a specific app, as well as professional sensors for data comparison. The outcome was positive: the surveys proved to be similar. But the question remained on the typology of bridges. Suspended ones, such as the Golden Gate, are less common than traditional reinforced concrete ones, and are also characterized by larger and easier to detect vibrations.





At that point the Cnr came into play, supported by the renewed commitment of Anas in improving the infrastructure monitoring spectrum; it should be remembered that the tragedy of the Morandi bridge dates back to 14 August 2018 and this initiative started shortly after. In short, the Italian spinoff seemed immediately useful to the cause, also because the interest in Italy and in the world is concentrated on motorway bridges, the viaducts made up of different spans.

Not to mention the fact that according to MIT researchers, depending on the age of a road bridge, this type of monitoring could extend the life of a structure by about 15%-30% more years.

Experimentation in Lazio and Veneto

“We developed an app with Anas which was then installed on the Android smartphones of various roadmen. We wanted to prevent the terminals from always being on and consuming all the battery. In fact, the system is only activated near bridges, it records data during distance and discards non-standard ones”, explains engineer Santi. In practice, the triaxial accelerometer, the gyroscope which makes it possible to understand the orientation and GPS localization contribute to the creation of a data profile which can then be shared at the office via wi-fi on the software platform at the end of the day.

This method tested in the last year on the large motorway junction near Ciampino and on the Cadore bridge in the Belluno area – where in any case integrated Anas or Cnr sensors were already present – gave excellent results and confirmed to work adequately. The data deviations between the professional sensors and the smartphone ones were found to be minimal from a substantial point of view. Obviously, the more steps are taken, the more the amount of data collected allows you to refine the results.

“The goal is not to replace the usual and programmed control methods, or to make a precise diagnosis, but to have monitoring capable of alerting the teams or in any case establishing observation priorities”, points out the researcher.

It’s a bit like a trained ear that understands from the sound if a guitar is out of tune. Here, a bridge flexes according to a specific range of frequencies (modal), therefore the variations over time indicate changes in state that can be natural and acceptable, or worthy of further investigation. Also in this case we proceed by comparison with an ideal mathematical model which can be deduced from the analysis of the original project. Obviously it is all very complex since among the variables there are also seasonal temperatures, the materials used, the types of spans, etc.

“For now we have demonstrated that the technology can work, but now we need to understand how to transform it into a real tool for detecting the health status of bridges. The first step will be to make sure we get the right information on bridges without sensors , therefore without response”, concludes Santi. In summary, distinguish with artificial intelligence, and specifically machine learning, evolution.