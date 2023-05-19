Ashfall reveals gameplay and announces July beta

We first heard about Ashfall last summer, when developer Legendary Star and publisher Liithos released its first trailer. At the time, we didn’t see how this MMORPG would behave or look in a post-apocalyptic universe similar to (perhaps a little too much) Bethesda’s Fallout series. But today that is about to change.

The studio released its first gameplay trailer, informing us that the game features DLSS 3. We are a survivor who must leave our safehouse (Fallout comes to mind again) to find the heart of creation (Fallout has explored another storyline in the name of the Eden Creation Kit).

We don’t know if Bethesda is aware of the similarities between the two stories, designs, artwork, etc., but it looks like the game is closer to launch, as they report that we’ll be getting a multiplayer beta this July.

Interested in Ashfall? Check out the trailer below.