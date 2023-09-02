Ashland: A Fiery Inferno Awaits – The Game’s Seventh Biome May Be Our Toughest Challenge Yet

Filled with lava and fire, the game’s seventh biome may be our biggest challenge yet.

Lava, fire, and sudden death seem to be what awaits all adventurous Vikings in the upcoming Ashland expansion, which the developers at Irongate Studios are currently working on. In a new blog post, the team told us more about the game’s seventh biome, arguably the most challenging yet. The recently released mini-update Hildir’s Request gave us a lot of tuning options, as well as some new pins and bosses to tackle. But for Ashland, the Iron Gate aims high, promising a burning hell accessible only to the most fearless and daring Vikings by water.

In the blog post, the team talks about how they’re trying to find a balance between the jutting cliffs of Mistlands and the flatter aspects of the plains. They seem to have found a balance now, that’s how they describe it all. “Terrain generation has also been about the various elevation levels of the biomes themselves. We wanted it to feel exactly right – unlike the great plains of the plains or the rugged hills and valleys of the Mists – that required a lot of iterating. We really believed we are getting closer to the terrain we want right now.”

But it won’t be all fire, lava, and brimstone, the biome will also offer smoky, fire-licking forests. “It’s not all fire and lava, though – the area is called Ashland for a reason! We’ve been working on making different areas of the biome feel distinct too, with more trees and deep ash closer together The coastline, the farther inland, the more lava.”

Finally, the blog also features two imaginative images, a taste of what’s to come, and boy does it look downright dangerous!

What do you think, does Ashland look exciting and promising?

