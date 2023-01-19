Japan’s ASICS ASICS announced the launch of an outdoor jogging shoe GEL-SONOMA 15-50 using recycled materials. It uses recycled airbag fabric as the upper material in cooperation with Toyota Boshoku, and has a symbol of the airbag on the tongue. pattern.

GEL-SONOMA 15-50 will be available at ASICS’ Harajuku, Umeda, Shinsaibashi flagship stores and online stores starting January 26, with a suggested price of 16,500 yen

▲ The fabric of GEL-SONOMA 15-50 is remanufactured from recycled airbags manufactured by Toyoda Gosei

GEL-SONOMA 15-50 is redesigned to combine the elements of off-road jogging shoes GEL-SONOMA and off-road shoes 15-50. The fabric used is remade from airbags produced by Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. The raw materials have the toughness and safety of automotive grade. Elastic, while retaining the original red stitching of the airbag, the origin is Indonesia.