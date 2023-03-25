We’ve already gone into detail on these pages about the arrival of Image Creator on Bing, but now Microsoft is significantly extending the rollout of the functionality, in an integrated way to the enhanced ChatGPT chatbot, also in Italy. Simply put, it is now possible ask the AI ​​to generate a picture during a conversation.

In fact, on the Italian evening of 24 March 2023, we received a notification from the official Bing application, which states that it is now possible to access the Image Creator tool even directly during a conversation with the AI ​​from mobile devices. Chats with ChatGPT enhanced on Bing therefore now become more “visual”.

In fact, the generative AI is in the middle, that is a tool that can generate images starting from a textual input. In any case, net of the official Image Creator website (which we had already explored previously and can also work independently of the chatbot), you can now ask Enhanced ChatGPT directly to generate an image.

Note that currently everything works only with “Creativity” presets and in English, given that trying to enter an input in Italian you are notified of the fact that Microsoft is working to offer Image Creator in multiple languages. In any case, you can take a look at the conversation in the screenshots at the bottom of the news for more details.

As can be seen from the latter, in Italian ChatGPT on Bing can get a bit “confused”, so it’s a good idea to ask the chatbot to generate an image by inserting the English input in quotes, but making the request in Italian. In some contexts, the AI ​​seems, among other things, to advise the user to “use Italian words to obtain better results”, although, as already mentioned, this is not supported.

Net of this, for each input 4 images are shown. At the time of writing, by pressing on them it is not possible to enlarge them or anything else, but it is still possible to see the result directly in the context of the conversation. Among other things, it is interesting that, always “moving” between Italian and English, it is possible to ask to make changes to the images, even if in some contexts the AI ​​does not seem to understand everything well and some suggestions provided by the enhanced ChatGPT on Bing they don’t work as you would expect.

This is because the AI ​​seems to generate new images each time, rather than modifying the previous ones. In short, for the moment everything is a bit “confused” in Italianbut certainly it is a possibility that does not go unnoticed.