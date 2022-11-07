ASRock announced on its official website a limited edition motherboard Z790 PG SONIC in cooperation with SEGA, which is a joint product jointly developed to celebrate the launch of the latest game “Sonic Unknown Frontier” by SEGA’s well-known game Sonic (Sonic); Although this motherboard has the official press release of the Taiwan version, it can also be found in the product search, but in addition to the fact that the product special introduction page is still in English, and the product page also has a 404 status, it is still unknown whether there is any plan to be listed in Taiwan, after all Such co-branded products also involve intricate licensing.

▲The product design concept is based on the idea of ​​Sonic Kid catching gold coins in the “Bishan area”

▲ Sonic’s pattern on the back

▲The baffle has themed color matching

ASRock Z790 PG uses the Z790 chip of Intel LGA 1700. The design is based on the idea of ​​Sonic chasing gold coins in the classic scene “Bishan Area”. The blue lightning symbolizing Mercedes-Benz and the white silhouette symbolize Sonic’s sense of speed. I The /O Guard applies a visually misleading gold coin pattern, which appears to be spinning at different angles. In addition, UEFI BIOS, A-Tuning and RGB tool Polychrome SYNC are all theme designs.

ASRock Z790 PG is equipped with 14+1+1 phase Dr.MOS power supply and adopts 2os copper foil PCB and large heat sink, equipped with PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and M.2 slot supporting PCIe 5.0 x 4 (and graphics card Bandwidth sharing), Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet, multiple USB ports and Lightning Gaming Port for connecting keyboards and mice, as well as Nahimic Audio sound effects provided by Steel Series.