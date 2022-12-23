You are not alone! Intel’s first independent graphics card Arc A series is officially launched. In addition to the original card, ASRock strongly supports the launch of its own “Arc A770 Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC” overclocking graphics card, targeting mainstream 2K, 1440p entry-level gamers. With the new generation of Xe HPG architecture, DX12, ray tracing, AI-driven XeSS upgrade technology, AV1 encoding and other new functions can be said to be the best new architecture graphics card in the contemporary era.

Specification

Graphics core: Intel Arc A770

Bus specification: PCIe 4.0 x16

GPU Clock: 2200 MHz

Number of Xe cores: 32

Optical tracking units: 32

XMX Engine: 512

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Clock: 16Gbps

Memory interface: 256-bit

Output interface: 3 x DisplayPort 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1

Power input: 2 x 8-pin

Recommended power supply: 700W up

Dimensions: 305 x 131 x 56mm, 2.8-slot

Weight: 1146g

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming Unboxing / Full version of fins and three leaves pressed

ASRock’s new “Arc A770 Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC” overclocking graphics card adopts its own Phantom Gaming 3X heat dissipation design. It has a Polychrome RGB fan in the center and Phantom Gaming RGB lettering on the side. The black background is matched with red lines and RGB embellishments. Show tunes from Phantom Gaming.

Arc A770 Phantom Gaming adopts Xe HPG microarchitecture, has 32 sets of Xe-Core, 32 sets of ray tracing units, 512 XMX engines, the default clock frequency is overclocked to 2200MHz and configured with 8GB GDDR6 memory, and requires 2 PCIe 8-pin The recommended power supply is above 700W.

The size of the graphics card is 30.5cm long, 13.1cm high, and occupies a 2.8-Slot space; it can output up to 4 screens at the same time, providing 3 DisplayPort 2.0 and 1 HDMI 2.1 output interfaces; Arc A770 is not only targeted at 2K entry-level gamers, It is also currently the cheapest graphics card that supports AV1 hardware encoding.



↑ ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming outer packaging, the tone of PG is matched with the tone of ARC.



↑ The back of the outer box is a characteristic description.

Arc A770 Phantom Gaming has 3 handsome fans, the middle one has Polychrome RGB lighting effect and uses transparent fan blades, while the other two are black fan blades, and the appearance is decorated with low-key black lines and red lines. The length of the graphics card is 30.5cm, which is compatible with most computer cases.



↑ Arc A770 Phantom Gaming graphics card appearance.



↑ The fan with transparent blades in the middle supports Polychrome RGB lighting effects.

The height of the graphics card reaches 13.1cm with widened cooling fins, and on the side, there are RGB lighting effects of Phantom Gaming and the words Intel ARC. The graphics card uses a short circuit board design and requires two PCIe 8-pin power supplies. There is also a handsome metal backplate on the back of the graphics card, which improves the passive cooling effect for the back of the memory.



↑ The side of the graphics card is full of cooling fins.



↑ 2 x PCIe 8-pin power supply.



↑ The front shape of the graphics card.



↑ Metal backplate.

The graphics card output provides 3 DisplayPort 2.0 and 1 HDMI 2.1, which can connect up to 4 screens at the same time.



↑ Show output.

Dismantling the graphics card shows that the short circuit board allows the airflow in front of the graphics card to pass directly through the radiator, and the graphics card radiator is fixed to the metal backplane. However, it is recommended to use a support frame in front of the horizontal installation to ensure that the graphics card will not be affected by gravity. And bend the card.



↑ Disassembly of the graphics card.

The core of the Arc A770 uses ACM-G10 with a 6nm process, surrounded by 8 GDDR6 memory particles; the A770 has 32 sets of Xe-Core, 512 Shadres, 32 sets of ray tracing units and 512 XMX engines.



↑ Graphics card circuit board.



↑ Back of circuit board.

The graphics card radiator directly touches the GPU with a copper base, and arranges the heat pipes neatly through the top of the copper base, and guides the waste heat to the front and rear 2 sets of cooling fins to improve heat dissipation performance.



↑ The copper bottom of the radiator touches the GPU directly.



↑ Large cooling fins.

ASRock Polychrome SYNC lighting effect control software

The lighting effect of the graphics card can be controlled through the ASRock Polychrome SYNC software, and the fan on the front of the graphics card and the Phantom Gaming lettering on the side both have RGB lighting effects.



↑ ASRock Polychrome SYNC software.



↑ Graphics card lighting effects.



↑ Graphics card lighting effects.



↑ Graphics card lighting effects.

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming Performance Benchmarks

The graphics card performance test uses Intel Core i9-13900K, ASRock Z790 Taichi and dual-channel DDR5 16GB*2-6000 memory, and the range overclocking and Resizable Bar functions are turned on, and 3DMark, 1440p AAA games and DXR game tests are performed.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard: ASRock Z790 Taichi

Memory: G.SKILL TRIDENT Z5 NEO DDR5-6000 16GBx2

Graphics card: ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: Phanteks Glacier One 360MPH

Power supply: Seasonic PRIME PX-1000

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro 21H2 64bit, Resizable BAR On

Driver version: 31.0.101.3959

GPU-Z Check the information of ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming, it adopts ACM-G10 GPU with 6nm process, has 512 rendering cores, and 8192 MB GDDR6 memory, and the GPU default clock frequency is 2400 MHz, the graphics card uses PCIe 4.0 x16 interface bandwidth, the driver The version is 31.0.101.3959, and Resizable BAR is enabled.



↑ GPU-Z。

3DMark Fire Strike In the performance test, the mainstream 1080p resolution and DirectX 11 API test scenario, Arc A770 reached 30,575 points, while the 1440p Extreme scored 15,385 points, and the Ultra test with a higher 4K 2160p resolution scored 7,385 points.



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme。



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra。

3DMark Time Spy It is a test scenario designed using DirectX 12 API, which is also locked in the AAA game level. On the 1440p Time Spy test, the Arc A770 scored 14,546 points, while the Extreme scored 7,224 points.



↑ 3DMark Time Spy。



↑ 3DMark Time Spy Extreme。

for ray tracing tests 3DMark Port Royal Adding light-chasing DXR applications and other technologies to scenes in AAA games, the Arc A770 achieved a score of 7268 points. As for XeSS, it can achieve 50% performance improvement at 2K resolution. Finally, the newly-launched Speed ​​Way uses a test developed entirely by ray tracing, with a score of 2426 points.



↑ 3DMark Port Royal。



↑ XeSS.



↑ Speed Way。

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming – 4 e-sports games performance test

The 4 e-sports games “Rainbow Six: Siege”, “League of Legends”, “APEX Heroes” and “CS:GO” are all skills-heavy, team-based tactical competitive shooting, and DOTA-type games. When the quality and details are not high, the game FPS is also an average performance of more than 100 frames.

Arc A770 also has good performance in e-sports games with 1440p resolution. “CS:GO” averages 281 FPS, “APEX Heroes” averages 111 FPS, “League of Legends” averages 401 FPS, and “Rainbow Six: Siege” With an average of 209 FPS, its performance can definitely meet the high FPS gaming experience required by e-sports games.



↑ 4 eSports games.

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming – 12 Games Benchmark

The average performance of 11 AAA games is tested at 1440p with full special effects. In this test, only F1 2021 uses the ray tracing function, and the other games have no ray tracing and no acceleration settings to test the actual traditional rendering game performance of the GPU.

The game test list includes the entry-level “F1 2021”, “Forza Horizon 5” racing game, “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, movie game “Death Stranding”, “Gears of War 5”, “The Division 2″, ” Horizon: Waiting for Dawn, and tests such as “Borderland 3”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Blood Killing 2” and “God of War” that are heavy on performance.

Arc A770 achieves an average of 72.9 FPS in 1440p and AAA games. All games have sufficient game performance, but “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” and “God of War” are lower than 60 FPS, which depends on Intel’s future driver optimization. The performance of the graphics card can be improved again only after the acceleration and popularization of XeSS.



↑ Eleven AAA games.

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming – 9 Light Tracing DXR Game Tests

9 light-chasing DXR game tests use the next-generation update “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, the most popular “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, “Watch Dogs: Freedom Legion”, “Evil Castle Village”, Games such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Edition”, “Marvel’s Interstellar”, “Ghost Thread: Tokyo” and “Far Cry 6” were tested. Test 1440p resolution, special effects/ray tracing highest settings, XeSS, FSR acceleration will also be enabled, please refer to the chart for detailed settings.

Arc A770 can achieve an average of 61 FPS in 1440p light-chasing games, such as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” with an average of 66 FPS and “Marvel Spider-Man Remake” with an average of 68 FPS. Its performance can also meet the pursuit of next-generation light-chasing games. Players, but it is a bit embarrassing to encounter “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” with an average of 41 FPS and “Marvel Interstellar Attack Team” with an average of 37 FPS.

In terms of ray tracing, it mainly depends on whether the game pays much attention to the special effects of ray tracing. Otherwise, XeSS and FSR acceleration can have good performance, but the follow-up still needs to wait for the driver optimization of the Intel team to make all games have sufficient performance.



↑ 9 ray chasing games.

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming Power Consumption vs Temperature

The power consumption and temperature test of the graphics card is tested using Time Spy Stress test, Furmark and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”. When measuring power consumption, use the PACT tool provided by NVIDIA to monitor the wattage provided by the PCIe slot and the power supply 12V.

In terms of graphics card temperature, the Arc A770 Phantom Gaming stress test has a maximum temperature of 61°C, and the overall temperature suppression performance can be said to be quite good.

In terms of power consumption, on the contrary, the Time Spy Stress test and Furmark test are as high as 261W, and the 2077 game is 181W. It is recommended that players use a power supply of more than 700W when installing the computer.



↑ Graphics card temperature test.



↑ Graphics card power consumption test.

Summarize

ASRock Arc A770 Phantom Gaming has a handsome Phantom Gaming 3-fan heat dissipation design, with a copper base, heat pipes and large-area heat dissipation fins, which give the GPU a very good heat dissipation capability; and the A770 can also meet the performance needs of 1440p entry-level gamers, and has Good entry price.

Although ASRock strongly supports Intel Arc GPU, the market is still dominated by Intel public version cards, which will determine when this self-made card will be sold in the future; of course, Intel will continue to optimize the driver so that Arc players can have better In terms of game performance, we also look forward to the launch of the Arc 4K GPU graphics card in the future. It is not a dream to divide the world.