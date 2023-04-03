ASRock proudly launches the new AMD A620 series AM5 motherboards, bringing AM5 motherboards with excellent specifications and highly competitive pricing to the consumer market, allowing consumers to experience the powerful features of the A620 series motherboards in an affordable way, such as supporting DDR5 Memory, built-in multiple sets of M.2 slots to support high-speed SSD, and WiFi 6E wireless network make daily use or gaming connection smoother.

In order to meet consumers’ diverse needs for A620 motherboards, ASRock has launched a total of 4 AMD A620 series motherboards, including 2 models equipped with 4 sets of memory slots – A620M Pro RS and A620M Pro RS WiFi, and 2 models 2 Models for Group Memory Slots – A620M-HDV/M.2+ and A620M-HDV/M.2. A620M Pro RS series can not only meet the needs of players to install 4 sets of DDR5 memory, but also configure outstanding USB specifications, including USB Type-C interface on the front interface and rear I/O, and up to 3 sets of DDR5 memory There are 2 sets of M.2 SSD slots that can support PCIe Gen4x4 high-speed transmission interface. The A620M ProRS series adopts 6-layer PCB and Dr.MOS excellent materials and power supply design, which can perfectly support the installation of the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors and Ryzen™ 7000 X3D series processors. In addition, A620M Pro RS WiFi has a built-in 802.11ax WiFi 6E wireless network module, which has excellent performance in terms of ease of use and delay performance.

ASRock launched two models on the A620 motherboard with 2 sets of memory slots, namely ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+ and A620M-HDV/M.2. The two motherboards are aimed at entry-level with a highly competitive pricing strategy market, and provides a wealth of hardware specifications, such as the configuration of 2 sets of high-speed SSD slots, the built-in USB 3.2 Type-C port allows users to easily connect to various mobile devices, and at the same time enhances VRM power supply capacity and heat dissipation efficiency through Dr.MOS design , such as ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+ is equipped with 6+1+1 phase power supply design, which perfectly supports the installation of AMD Ryzen™ 7000X3D series processors to maximize processor performance, and is the best choice for gaming players on a limited budget.