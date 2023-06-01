Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, crew, and more to be showcased at Ubisoft Forward – Gamereactor

Ubisoft was one of the first companies to announce a summer showcase when the E3 program was cancelled, but we don’t know what to expect at the show. Now we kind of do it.

The French company gave us a teaser trailer announcing that we’ll be seeing gameplay from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier, and Crew Motorbike Festival in Ubisoft’s Forward show. It didn’t stop there, however, as we were also told about the Assassin’s Creed codename Jade, the Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, and a surprise or two (unless it failed to keep its secrets as usual). Maybe it’s finally time to see the Immortals: Fenyx Rising sequel, Splinter Cell Remake, new Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Massive’s Star Wars games (might as well do that when they’re already showing Avatar there, right?) or something completely new?

When Ubisoft Forward kicks off at 6pm BST/7pm CEST on June 12, what are you hoping and hoping to see?