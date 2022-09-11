Home Technology Assassin’s Creed Illusion is expected to launch in 2023, the next generation of Assassin’s Creed set with Japanese ninjas is in development | 4Gamers
Technology

Assassin’s Creed Illusion is expected to launch in 2023, the next generation of Assassin’s Creed set with Japanese ninjas is in development | 4Gamers

by admin
Assassin’s Creed Illusion is expected to launch in 2023, the next generation of Assassin’s Creed set with Japanese ninjas is in development | 4Gamers

At Ubisoft Forward today (11), Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed: Illusion, will be available globally in 2023. At the same time, the future prospects of the “Assassin’s Creed” brand and related works were disclosed.

Assassin’s Creed: Illusions

Led by Ubisoft Bordeaux studios, Assassin’s Creed: Illusions will take players through the spectacular 9th century Baghdad, where players will become the new hero Bassim, an extraordinary street thief with a mysterious past, who will join Alamu The Hidden Ones of Alamut, embark on a journey to find answers.

Basim’s mentor, Roshan, will be voiced by Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. Ubisoft said that Assassin’s Creed: Illusion is a tribute to the Assassin’s Creed series, especially the first Assassin’s Creed title. To a certain extent, it also confirmed the news that the previous leak would “return to the origin”.

ACM_Ren_Basim_Wide_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time
Basham
ACM_Ren_Roshan_Wide_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time
Luo Xuan

ACM_Screen_Stealth_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris TimeACM_Screen_RoofFight_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris TimeACM_Screen_Parcour_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris TimeACM_Screen_Bagdad_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris TimeACM_Screen_Alamuth_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time

Ubisoft has also announced that Assassin’s Creed: Illusion will be available in a Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes the main game program, a digital art gallery and soundtrack, as well as a deluxe bundle with costumes, eagles, mount skins, weapons and more inspired by Prince of Persia.

The Collector’s Edition includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus a high-quality Bassim figure (32cm), an exclusive SteelBook box in a fan-chosen design, a mini art atlas, a Bassim brooch replica, and a Baghdad Maps, and a selection of the game’s original soundtrack.

Additionally, players who pre-order Assassin’s Creed: Illusion will receive the “Forty Thieves” bonus quest at launch, in which players will uncover the mysteries of Alibaba’s legendary cave.

See also  "Just Dance 2023" will debut in November, this time supports Internet connection | 4Gamers

ACM_Packshot_Comparative_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time_TCH

ACM_Packshot_Deluxe_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time_TCHACM_Packshot_Collector_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time_TCH

ACM_Packshot_PreOrder_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time_TCH

Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age

Ubisoft also mentioned in today’s press conference that “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will launch the “Final Chapter” free mission in a few months, allowing Eivor to reunite with some key figures, including some influential historical figure. Starting today, Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age also offers special rewards.

“Assassin’s Creed” “INFINITY” project and the next two works

Ubisoft also revealed for the first time the “Assassin’s Creed Infinite” (INFINITY) that has been circulating in the past. In fact, this “infinity” refers not to a title, but to a mechanic that would allow future Assassin’s Creed titles to be linked in some kind of multiplayer connection.

Under this “INFINITY” project, Ubisoft has released the next two new works in the “Assassin’s Creed” series. They are two high-definition flagship games code-named “RED” and code-named “HEXE”.

“Assassin’s Creed: Code RED” is the next flagship title after “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” and the future of “Assassin’s Creed” open-world role-playing games. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec studios behind Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, players will be able to explore the long-awaited setting of Assassin’s Creed: Feudal Japan and Ninja Saga.

ACRED_Logo_ACSHOWCASE_LogoCrest_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time

And “Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE” is the next flagship work after the codename “RED”. The game was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the birthplace of the Assassin’s Creed series. At present, only the Logo trademark has been released. From the design and code name of the logo, it can be guessed that it is related to the background of “Witch”.

See also  Motorola Edge 30, three new smartphones and a partnership with Pantone

ACHEXE_Logo_ACSHOWCASE_LogoCrest_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time

The sword points to China’s mobile games

A few days ago, Ubisoft officially announced the news that it has reached a part of investment and cooperation with Tencent (for details, please click this link). In this conference, Ubisoft released a mobile game that clearly aimed at the Chinese market.

This “Assassin’s Creed: Codename JADE” is a AAA action platform role-playing action-adventure game set in ancient China. Players will be able to create their own characters and explore the story of China‘s first assassins. It’s a free-to-play game.

ACJADE_Logo_ACSHOWCASE_LogoCrest_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time

Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Ubisoft says the series is a collaboration between Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix, based on the hugely popular video game series that blends epic epics and content of all genres. The collaboration didn’t stop there, however, and Netflix will also collaborate on an Assassin’s Creed game exclusively available on its platform.

AC_MockUp_BrandRoadMap_20220910_10.20pm_CEST_Paris Time_TCH

You may also like

A week of digital news / Jobs’ beautiful...

“Just Dance 2023” will debut in November, this...

Most of the first PCIe 5.0 SSD products...

iPhone 14 Pro photo volume surges, Pro RAW...

[LEGO Intelligence]LEGO 76211~76213 Wakanda Forever｜Grid vocus

Apple stops selling AirPods Pro

Assassin’s Creed Game Order: By Release Date and...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get...

Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase: Every new game...

“The Division” series of free new titles “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy