At Ubisoft Forward today (11), Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed: Illusion, will be available globally in 2023. At the same time, the future prospects of the “Assassin’s Creed” brand and related works were disclosed.

Assassin’s Creed: Illusions

Led by Ubisoft Bordeaux studios, Assassin’s Creed: Illusions will take players through the spectacular 9th century Baghdad, where players will become the new hero Bassim, an extraordinary street thief with a mysterious past, who will join Alamu The Hidden Ones of Alamut, embark on a journey to find answers.

Basim’s mentor, Roshan, will be voiced by Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo. Ubisoft said that Assassin’s Creed: Illusion is a tribute to the Assassin’s Creed series, especially the first Assassin’s Creed title. To a certain extent, it also confirmed the news that the previous leak would “return to the origin”.

Basham

Luo Xuan

Ubisoft has also announced that Assassin’s Creed: Illusion will be available in a Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes the main game program, a digital art gallery and soundtrack, as well as a deluxe bundle with costumes, eagles, mount skins, weapons and more inspired by Prince of Persia.

The Collector’s Edition includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus a high-quality Bassim figure (32cm), an exclusive SteelBook box in a fan-chosen design, a mini art atlas, a Bassim brooch replica, and a Baghdad Maps, and a selection of the game’s original soundtrack.

Additionally, players who pre-order Assassin’s Creed: Illusion will receive the “Forty Thieves” bonus quest at launch, in which players will uncover the mysteries of Alibaba’s legendary cave.

Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age

Ubisoft also mentioned in today’s press conference that “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will launch the “Final Chapter” free mission in a few months, allowing Eivor to reunite with some key figures, including some influential historical figure. Starting today, Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age also offers special rewards.

“Assassin’s Creed” “INFINITY” project and the next two works

Ubisoft also revealed for the first time the “Assassin’s Creed Infinite” (INFINITY) that has been circulating in the past. In fact, this “infinity” refers not to a title, but to a mechanic that would allow future Assassin’s Creed titles to be linked in some kind of multiplayer connection.

Under this “INFINITY” project, Ubisoft has released the next two new works in the “Assassin’s Creed” series. They are two high-definition flagship games code-named “RED” and code-named “HEXE”.

“Assassin’s Creed: Code RED” is the next flagship title after “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” and the future of “Assassin’s Creed” open-world role-playing games. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec studios behind Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, players will be able to explore the long-awaited setting of Assassin’s Creed: Feudal Japan and Ninja Saga.

And “Assassin’s Creed: Codename HEXE” is the next flagship work after the codename “RED”. The game was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the birthplace of the Assassin’s Creed series. At present, only the Logo trademark has been released. From the design and code name of the logo, it can be guessed that it is related to the background of “Witch”.

The sword points to China’s mobile games

A few days ago, Ubisoft officially announced the news that it has reached a part of investment and cooperation with Tencent (for details, please click this link). In this conference, Ubisoft released a mobile game that clearly aimed at the Chinese market.

This “Assassin’s Creed: Codename JADE” is a AAA action platform role-playing action-adventure game set in ancient China. Players will be able to create their own characters and explore the story of China‘s first assassins. It’s a free-to-play game.

Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Ubisoft says the series is a collaboration between Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix, based on the hugely popular video game series that blends epic epics and content of all genres. The collaboration didn’t stop there, however, and Netflix will also collaborate on an Assassin’s Creed game exclusively available on its platform.