Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced the next sequel to the Assassin’s Creed IP: Assassin’s Creed: Illusion, which is now available on Ubisoft’s official store and on Sony’s PSN.

Among them, the PSN version of “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” is available on both PS4 and PS5 game platforms, supports many features of the two consoles, and has exclusive optimizations for PS5 and PS4 Pro.

At the same time, like other Ubisoft games, this game also supports the backward compatibility of the game version. After users purchase the game on PSN, they will be able to get the game on both PS4 and PS5 platforms at the same time without additional payment to upgrade.

On the PC side, “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” has also started pre-sale, priced at HKD 368 for the standard version and HKD 438 for the deluxe version.

It is reported that “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” was developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux studio, which had developed the “Druid’s Wrath” DLC of “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”.

According to previous news, the protagonist of “Illusion” is Bassim Ibn Ishak in “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion”, and from the timeline, the work is likely to tell about his experience as an assassin of the Hidden One, and As a saint, he gradually awakened the memory of the Isu Loki, and finally came to Norway and met the protagonist of “Viking Age”, Aivor Wallinsdottir.

