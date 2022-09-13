Ubisoft

At the Ubisoft Forward event a few days ago, the official officially announced the long-rumored “Assassin’s Creed” new work “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” (Assassin’s Creed Mirage). The game is scheduled to be released in 2023 and is being developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux studio. The story is set in Baghdad twenty years before the Valhalla, and the protagonist is a young Basim Ibn Ishaq. According to the official statement, he will be the most agile assassin in the history of the series, and his new ability will be more conducive to hiding, and there is also an eagle named Enkidu on the side that can play a high-altitude support role (although there are archers in this game. attack it). In the game, players can use props such as smoke bombs, poisonous mines, etc. In addition, Basim can also temporarily slow down time and perform multiple assassinations at once.

Assassin’s Creed: Illusion is expected to land on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Amazon Luna platforms, and Ubisoft also confirmed the free DLC “The Last Chapter” for “Viking Age” (The Last Chapter) Coming later this year.