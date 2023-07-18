Home » Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Complete Package without DLC or Post-Launch Plans
Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Complete Package without DLC or Post-Launch Plans

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Complete Package without DLC or Post-Launch Plans

Title: Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Complete Package with no DLC Plans, Says Creative Director

In an exciting update for fans of the Assassin’s Creed series, it has been revealed that the highly anticipated game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, will be a complete package upon release, without any plans for post-launch DLC or expansions. This news comes directly from the creative director, Stephane Boudon, during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

While recent titles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise have expanded their content through downloadable content and post-launch updates, Mirage will break away from this trend. According to Boudon, the game will not have any DLC or extensive post-launch plans. This indicates that players can expect a satisfying and comprehensive gaming experience right from the start.

It is worth noting that Boudon’s statement leaves room for potential changes in the future. He acknowledges that there have been instances where successful game launches have prompted developers to reconsider their post-launch support. This is exemplified by the recent announcement regarding Final Fantasy XVI, which initially had no planned DLC before reconsidering this decision due to positive reception.

The news has sparked a discussion among Assassin’s Creed fans, with opinions divided on whether or not the lack of DLC is a positive or negative aspect. Some players appreciate the idea of a complete game without additional costs or delays, while others enjoy the post-launch support that DLC provides, as it extends the longevity and depth of the gaming experience.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s acclaimed action-adventure series, known for its captivating historical settings and immersive storytelling. Set in a mesmerizing ancient city, Mirage promises to transport players to an era filled with intrigue, assassinations, and conspiracies.

With a complete package on release, players will have the opportunity to explore and uncover every aspect of the game’s world without the need for additional purchases. However, it remains to be seen whether Ubisoft will introduce any updates or expansions after Mirage launches, depending on player feedback and demand.

As the news circulates, players eagerly await the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, slated to hit the gaming industry with a splash. Whether Ubisoft’s decision to forgo DLC will set a new trend in the gaming industry or remains an exception, only time will tell.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to launch on [Release Date] for [Gaming Platforms]. Fans can expect a thrilling experience filled with stealthy assassinations, breathtaking visuals, and an engaging narrative, all without the need for additional post-launch content.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

