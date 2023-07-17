Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to its Roots with a Compact Adventure

Title: Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to Linear Gameplay and Classic Adventure Length

Subtitle: Ubisoft listens to fans and delivers a 15-30 hour immersive gaming experience

In an exciting development for fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft is set to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game that promises to take players back to the roots of the series. With a return to linear gameplay and a shorter adventure length, this upcoming release aims to cater to the nostalgia and desires of long-time fans.

For the past few years, Assassin’s Creed games have shifted towards a more RPG-oriented approach, prioritizing stealth mechanics and expansive open-world landscapes. While this direction was well received by many, there were also numerous requests from fans for a return to the classic, more linear style of gameplay that made the series famous.

In response to these calls, Ubisoft has decided to take a step back with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Not only does the gameplay herald a departure from recent installments, but the length of the adventure is also expected to closely resemble that of the early Assassin’s Creed games.

During a recent Reddit AMA with Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu, she provided insight into the game’s expected playtime. Beaulieu stated, “As far as playtime goes, we’re much closer to the first AC game. Older games are usually around 15 hours if you only focus on the story, but you can easily exceed double that if you want to do all the side quests. We’re actually expecting a shorter and hopefully tighter game (not everything has to be maxed out), but what do you think of this?” (Source: Gamereactor.cn)

This revelation has sparked discussions among fans, who have expressed mixed reactions to the news. While some are excited about the return to a more focused and concise experience, others worry that the shorter playtime might leave them craving for more content.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage not only aims to satisfy fans by embracing the linear gameplay they long for, but also hopes to strike a balance between engagement and brevity. By delivering a tighter, more streamlined experience, Ubisoft seems determined to prove that not every game needs to be excessively lengthy or crammed with endless quests to be enjoyable.

The game is expected to offer a 15-30 hour adventure, catering to varying playstyles. Players who prefer to focus solely on the main storyline can expect a 15-hour experience, while those who enjoy exploring every nook and cranny and completing all the side quests will be rewarded with a longer and more immersive adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is sure to be a noteworthy addition to the renowned franchise, as Ubisoft successfully combines nostalgia with innovation to cater to a diverse range of player preferences. Whether it’s embarking on a thrilling stealth mission or delving deep into the rich historical tapestry, fans will soon have the opportunity to experience the Assassins’ journey in a new and exciting way.

Gamers can look forward to immersing themselves in Assassin’s Creed Mirage when it is released, and decide for themselves if Ubisoft’s return to linear gameplay and a more focused adventure was the right move.

