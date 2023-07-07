Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to the Roots and Welcoming New Players

Ubisoft Reveals Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to Roots with a Stealthy Twist
In a surprising turn of events, Ubisoft recently hinted at the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which promises to take the franchise back to its roots. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, insiders suggest that the game will feature smaller maps and a greater emphasis on stealth, much to the delight of both long-time fans and newcomers.
Today, Ubisoft released a video in which the developers shed light on Basim, the playable character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as the exploration opportunities in the vibrant city of Baghdad. The developers assert that Mirage serves as an ideal entry point into the franchise, appealing to both those with no prior experience in Assassin’s Creed and those who may have found the gameplay in recent entries overwhelming.
The story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage delves into the origins of The Hidden Ones, offering players a chance to witness the early beginnings of this secretive organization. By doing so, Ubisoft aims to provide a fresh and immersive experience for all players. Furthermore, they assure fans that Mirage will not disappoint the veterans, as the game is said to be brimming with nostalgic references to the original Assassin’s Creed and the wider universe.
With smaller maps, players can expect a more intimate and focused gameplay experience, allowing for increased attention to detail and intricate stealth missions. The shift to a stealth-oriented approach is a welcome change for fans who have longed for the return of the franchise’s signature stealth mechanics.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage appears to be a bold step for Ubisoft as they seek to reinvigorate the Assassin’s Creed series. By paying homage to the franchise’s origins while introducing fresh elements, the developers hope to cater to both the dedicated fanbase and a new generation of players.
While an official release date has yet to be announced, the anticipation for Assassin’s Creed Mirage continues to grow among the gaming community. Only time will tell if Ubisoft can successfully strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation with this highly-anticipated installment in the beloved franchise.