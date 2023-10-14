Home » Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to its origins to relaunch the series
Assassin's Creed Mirage returns to its origins to relaunch the series

Assassin's Creed Mirage returns to its origins to relaunch the series

Jump, climb, hit and run. Assassin’S Creed Mirage is a return to the origins of a series that wrote a piece of video game history. We are in 9th century Baghdad and this time you are Basim who grew up in a thieves’ guild and is destined to become an occultist. After having dredged ancient, modern and contemporary history, Ubisoft, in a crisis of ideas, creates an episode that abandons the game mechanics of the last trilogy. Less of a role-playing game and more of an exploration game, Mirage is the connecting point between the events of Origins and Valhalla. For fans of the series, it is still a wonder to travel through the past. Those who have grown tired of the role of the assassin will find some errors from the past such as a combat system that is all too simple. However, the Assassin’s Creed series remains something unique, to tell your children.

What we liked.

We are in the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate, walking through the crowded streets of Baghdad, coming across the grandiose monuments of the era is and remains an exciting experience. Especially for those who love studying the past. Behind this grandiose project is a dedicated task force, composed of historians and internal consultants, the development team sought to authentically represent this crucial historical period, with precise cultural and religious accuracy. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is, among other things, the first game in the saga published including localization in Arabic throughout the world. Then there are the assassins, the ambushes and the battles but they remain the weakest part of the saga.

What we didn’t like.

Returning to the past is fine, exploration and simplicity are fine. You will participate in tailings and investigations by eavesdropping and reading documents. You will have to be stealthy and silent, less warrior and more strategic. And that’s fine. But the combat phase is the real weak point. After a few hours of play, our “assassin” will already be full of gadgets and as the game progresses it becomes a little too simple to solve the missions. The question remains? It’s worth buying. If you are a fan of the series, you already know the answer.

