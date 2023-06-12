“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” 8-minute real machine video is released, it is a familiar taste of assassination | 4Gamers

A tidal wave of news came to Ubisoft today. Earlier in “Ubisoft Forward”, the latest promotional video of “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” (Assassin’s Creed: Mirage) was released, including an 8-minute live demo video.

Two videos are released this time, one is a plot preview, and the other is an 8-minute demo video of the real machine. You can see that this time it is really “retro”.

In the 8-minute live demo video, you can see that the appearance of the city has returned to the familiar early style, and the combat system focuses on the assassination experience, such as multi-target aiming. The smooth parkour and stealth design, in addition to hiding in the crowd, also has the possibility of combining with background objects.

Falcon detection has been added to the reconnaissance part. When the Falcon is affected by forces and is sniped by the enemy, the player must first eliminate the trouble before making a decision.

Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm, developed by Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio, is a tribute to the “Assassin’s Creed” series. Take players back to the golden age of Baghdad in the ninth century, supplemented by a modern reinterpretation of the game elements of parkour, stealth and assassination that have been inherited in this series for 15 years.

The plot of “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” describes Basim’s path from street thief to master assassin, embarking on the fate of fighting the “Order of the Ancients”, and exploring the long-standing nightmare vision.

“Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” is expected to be launched on PC (Epic Games Store/Ubisoft Store) and PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One on October 12, and is now open for pre-order; or subscribe to Ubisoft+ to play.

This work simultaneously brings the learning function of “History of Baghdad”, to appreciate the 66 historical locations included in “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”, to glimpse images of well-known museums and institutional collections, and to understand historical content.