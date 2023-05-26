“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” will launch on October 12th a real machine play video to show the new gameplay

Ubisoft announced today at the “PlayStation Showcase” online conference that the next “Assassin’s Creed” series “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” will be released globally on October 12, 2023.

“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” real machine play trailer (please turn on traditional Chinese CC subtitles)

In the latest trailer, Basim uses his tools and skills to track down and eliminate his targets, guided by his fellow Hidden Ones. Basim is one of the most agile and resourceful Assassins in the history of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with a unique gameplay that emphasizes stealth and deadly assassination techniques, as well as new abilities such as “Assassin’s Focus”, which allows him to continuously mark and Assassinate several enemies. Additionally, the live-action footage showcases the vibrant city of Baghdad, with its dense population and undulating buildings offering players plenty of opportunities to use Basim’s parkour abilities and quickly approach their objectives.

Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm, led by Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio (which produced the “Assassin’s Creed: Vikings” expansion “Druid’s Wrath”)*, is a tribute to the “Assassin’s Creed” series, especially the The first Assassin’s Creed entry with the highest respect. Assassin’s Creed: Visions is an action-packed, story-driven action-adventure game that transports players to the splendor of ninth-century Baghdad’s golden age and modernizes the franchise’s 15-year legacy Parkour, stealth and assassination are game elements.

At critical historical moments, players will become Bassim. Eben. Ishak, a young thief with a mysterious past, joins the Hidden Ones of Alamut on a quest to find answers. Bassim will be voiced by two outstanding actors: Lee Madjoub in English and Eyad Nassar in Arabic. “Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” is the first “Assassin’s Creed” game to fully support Arabic in text and voice and to be released worldwide. The aforementioned two actors will join the star-studded cast of Assassin’s Creed: Visions, along with actress Shohreh Aghdashloo, who voiced Basim’s Hidden Ones mentor.

“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” will be available for pre-order on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ to start playing Assassin’s Creed: Visions as soon as it launches. There are three editions of Assassin’s Creed: Visions available for pre-order: Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition*.

Players who pre-purchase* Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm will receive the bonus mission “The Forty Thieves” at launch, in which players will uncover the mystery of Ali Baba’s legendary cave.

Corresponding platform:PlayStation 5 (Asian version), PlayStation 4 (Asian version), XBOX X (European version)

Suggested selling price:

Standard Edition:NTD1490, HKD388

Deluxe Edition:NTD1790, HKD468

Collection box:NTD4490, HKD1168

Release date: October 12, 2023

Game rating: Restricted 18+

Pre-order bonus: “The Forty Thieves”

*The pre-order bonus is applicable to: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition (the physical exchange card DLC is included in the game box)

Assassin’s Creed: Visions– Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed: VisionsDeluxe Edition* includes:

– Deluxe Pack: Prince of Persia themed outfits, eagle and mount skins, weapons and more!

– BONUS CONTENT**: Digital Art Atlas and Digital Soundtrack.

Assassin’s Creed: Visions– Collection box

Extra content:

Assassin’s Creed: VisionsThe Collection Box* contains the following physical and digital content:

game body – Deluxe Edition:

Entity content:

also,Assassin’s Creed: VisionsCollection boxes contain a variety of high-quality items for collection:

– Bassim’s High Quality Character Figure (32cm).

– A model of the Basham Brooch.

– Exclusive Steelbook case, design yet to be voted on by fans.

– Assassin’s Creed: Visions Mini Art Atlas.

– Baghdad map.

– The original soundtrack of the game’s featured music.