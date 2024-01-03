Home » “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” and “Resident Evil 2” join Game Pass – Sina Hong Kong
“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” and “Resident Evil 2” join Game Pass – Sina Hong Kong

“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” and “Resident Evil 2” join Game Pass – Sina Hong Kong

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sparked a lot of excitement among gamers, with many eagerly anticipating the arrival of popular titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft on Game Pass. However, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has clarified that these games will not be available on the service until 2024.

In the meantime, Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in 2024, and to the disappointment of many, it does not include any Activision Blizzard games. However, the lineup is still impressive, with titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 set to be available on Cloud, consoles, and PC.

Unfortunately, alongside the new additions, some games will also be leaving Game Pass in January. This includes the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto V, which recently rejoined the service six months ago. Persona 3 and Persona 4 will also be departing from Game Pass in January.

Overall, while gamers may have to wait a little longer for Activision Blizzard titles to arrive on Game Pass, the upcoming lineup of games is still something to look forward to. Stay tuned for more updates on Game Pass and the latest gaming news.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

