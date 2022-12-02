Home Technology Assassin’s final expansion, The Final Chapter, is out now. -Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Two years filled with stories, adventures, expansions, and many, many axes. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest entry in Ubisoft’s saga, concluded today with a “final chapter,” an update that brings Eivor’s story to a close. Scheduled for release on December 6, the DLC has been released early and is available now on all platforms. This is the epilogue to the main campaign (so you have to finish it before playing it), and will be used to tie up the loose ends and answer the remaining plot questions.

What’s the epilogue will also be the prologue to what’s to come, because of the “common story,” a quest to meet Roxanne, Bassim’s mentor and an important character for us to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Mirage in 2023, too Added for free.

As far as story content goes, but this DLC also includes improved combat for Eivor, who can now fight with a hood and use two new abilities.

Additionally, Ubisoft and Bungie have prepared a very special collaboration between AC Valhalla and Destiny 2, with an appearance pack for our character inspired by futuristic sci-fi.

You can download the “final chapter” of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla right now and close one of Ubisoft’s most successful titles in the most fitting way possible.

