Article: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

In today’s sim racing scene, there’s one name that’s getting all the attention, with most international races being contested: Assetto Corsa. Since 2014, Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games’ Car Simulator has prided itself on bringing the thrill and excitement of racing and racing to the screens of gamers worldwide, and since 2018 has been the flagship title in eSports racing. Many are already clamoring for a sequel, taking the experience to the next level. Today, we finally know when we can expect it.

According to a financial report from Digital Bros (the company that owns 505 Games), “A ‘Second Edition’ of Assetto Corsa is planned for Spring 2024.

Currently, there is no mention in the document whether this Assetto Corsa 2 will also have in the titleCompetition, or does it have to wait for a later version of another part. It’s obvious that the Sim needs to be lubricated because next year it’s time to buy a new car.

