Home Technology Assetto Corsa 2 warms up for release in 2024
Technology

Assetto Corsa 2 warms up for release in 2024

by admin
Assetto Corsa 2 warms up for release in 2024
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

In today’s sim racing scene, there’s one name that’s getting all the attention, with most international races being contested: Assetto Corsa. Since 2014, Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games’ Car Simulator has prided itself on bringing the thrill and excitement of racing and racing to the screens of gamers worldwide, and since 2018 has been the flagship title in eSports racing. Many are already clamoring for a sequel, taking the experience to the next level. Today, we finally know when we can expect it.

According to a financial report from Digital Bros (the company that owns 505 Games), “A ‘Second Edition’ of Assetto Corsa is planned for Spring 2024.

Currently, there is no mention in the document whether this Assetto Corsa 2 will also have in the titleCompetition, or does it have to wait for a later version of another part. It’s obvious that the Sim needs to be lubricated because next year it’s time to buy a new car.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Hong Kong adds 5,535 cases, experts say it is not appropriate to lift the outdoor mask order due to the current epidemic | Hong Kong | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

Tron: Identity is coming to Switch and PC...

Snagger the snack dispenser from 19.90€ buy cheap...

Shuhei Yoshida Receives BAFTA Scholarship for Distinguished Career...

Pallet offer with electronics: be careful when buying

Blog Continuous Architecture – My Opinion: Maximize Meetings!

KEF R Series Full Atmos Immersive Experience Night-...

MediaMarkt sells smart radiator thermostats at bargain prices

Foreign media evaluates how to choose a CPU...

Twist lock boots for motorcyclists

[Field material]The best price to buy RTX 40...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy