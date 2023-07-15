Associated Press and OpenAI, Partnering for AI-Enhanced Journalism

ChatGPT officially enters the information industry: the Associated Press (AP) and OpenAI, parent company of the chatbot and of the GPT-4 technology that “animates” it, have just announced a collaboration that will last two years and which provides for the exchange of technologies and contents. The AP will gain access to OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, while the company led by Sam Altman will be licensed to access parts of the Associated Press archive to train its intelligence algorithms. AI on articles from 1985 to today.

At the moment the two companies are still finalizing the technical details of how the sharing of resources will take place. Meanwhile, however, the two companies have already stated that they are also examining “potential use cases for generative AI in journalistic products and services”, without however providing further details. As stated on the Associated Press website, «OpenAI and AP both believe in the responsible creation and use of these AI systems».

At first glance, in this first phase the partnership seems more important for OpenAI than for AP: on the one hand, because the hi-tech company needs large data sets of verified and reliable information to train its AI; and, on the other, because the new agreement somehow responds to the many concerns raised by the recent spread of generative artificial intelligence. In particular, in relation to the way in which writings, works of art, music or the news produced by the journalist organizations themselves would have been used to “train” the artificial intelligence models without respecting copyrights.

“We are pleased that OpenAI recognizes that fact-based, non-biased news content is essential to this evolving technology, and also that it respects the value of our intellectual property,” said Kristin Heitmann, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, AP. . “The Associated Press strongly supports a framework that ensures that intellectual property is protected and that content creators are fairly compensated for their work.”

Meanwhile, this week the news came that the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, informed OpenAI that it had opened an investigation to verify whether the company has adopted unfair or deceptive practices in terms of privacy and data security in the scraping of public data, or if it has caused harm by posting false information through its chatbot products. Concerns similar to those that, last April, had prompted the Italian Privacy Guarantor to suspend ChatGPT in Italy.

For its part, the Associated Press has been using artificial intelligence for over a decade to strengthen its basic journalistic service: for example, to automate the production of corporate earnings reports, or to generate summaries of some sporting events. In addition, the company is lending its expertise to help local news organizations incorporate AI into their operations, and also recently launched an AI-powered archive image search. Therefore, only generative artificial intelligence is missing, which now thanks to the collaboration with OpenAi could quickly find application in the news production chain not only for AP, but over time also for the many newspapers with which it has always deep ties.

In any case, the agreement between the AP and OpenAI appears to be a significant step towards the increasingly articulated use of artificial intelligence in journalism, as well as a sign of how news organizations are moving to understand and harness the potential of AI, in order to improve its production capacity and to perform a service to the public.

