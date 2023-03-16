Home Technology Astell&Kern PA10 is the first headphone amplifier with adjustable current value to subvert the market｜Headphone Walkman| Post76Play.com
Technology

by admin
After ten years of development, Astell&Kern’s first portable pure Class A earphones appeared. Integrating the brand’s years of professional knowledge in circuit design technology, infusing TERATON ALPHA technology, which is known as the most complex and precise circuit design in the market, while balancing “power supply”, “amplification circuit” and “output circuit”, achieving the market’s first adjustable current value Pure Class A ear amplifiers.

Intense and spacious sound of an analog amplifier

The first three-stage current control of the Class A amp in the market emphasizes the characteristics of the Class A amp relative to the current value. The higher the current, the greater the Class A power and the better the sound quality, creating a richer sound. . The current value is increased by 50mA in each segment, which can be adjusted according to different headphones to create a more textured image shape and a more enveloping specific sound field. Different from the previous two-channel digital simulation through software, PA10 adopts a brand-new full analog method to implement the Crossfeed function. Through complex circuit design, the sound is slightly delayed and sent to the respective opposite left and right channels, creating a sense of space similar to a two-channel environment, providing the most vivid, realistic and relaxing music experience.

Fully balanced circuit design

Most headphone amplifiers on the market usually switch the unbalanced input signal to the balanced signal output, and this type of conversion process will cause distortion. And the circuit design of PA10 can achieve “fully balanced output” in the true sense. Physically isolate the two signals. By designing the “unbalanced” and “balanced” lines as “separate design”, each set of amplified lines is more direct, and the switching components are reduced, making the sound more pure and abundant. While PA10 introduces a high-output design, it strives to achieve the concept of providing pure and refined sound. With fine current control and perfect circuit design, each audio component, including Crossfeed circuit, volume control and amplifier part, etc., is equipped with an independent power supply, which directly eliminates the ripple noise in the power supply and establishes a Quiet amplifier circuit environment.

concept of design

Its design image depicts the ergonomic appearance. Octagonal columnar aluminum body with sloped face. The seamlessly designed rubber pad is integrated with the player. Use Astell&Kern’s character logo design to prevent the device from sliding. The finely crafted volume wheel is recessed in the body of the product, separating the control part and the volume part. Prevents the user from operating the volume wheel unintentionally. The main tone of graphite gray presents a solid and unique industrial style.

Sale date: March 18, 2023
Price: $4980 (the first batch will add Rolling Force 4.4mm recording cable, worth $1680)

