Asterix & Obelix is ​​on a brand new video game adventure – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2

Asterix & Obelix in 2021: Slap Them All presents a very faithful and absolutely stunning rendition of the beloved Gallic duo of René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. It became hugely popular, and as you might expect, it deserves a sequel, which has now been announced.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 will stay true to the beat formula, this time with the theft of the Lutetia Eagle, the golden insignia of the Roman Legion.This leads to an adventure, let’s visit “inForgotten ruins in shadowy forests, the largest Roman camp ever built, even the Lutce”. .

Microids CEO Stéphane Longeard had this to say about the new venture:

“We are very proud and honored to continue our collaboration with Les Editions Albert René, which has allowed us to further explore the world of Asterix and its friends through video games and the creation of figurines with Plastoy and Pixi. The publisher has placed their trust in us for many years Valuable recognition for the work we do. This is a true reflection of our commitment to maintaining the integrity and ethos of Asterix, and we look forward to continuing to deliver great experiences to gamers in this much-loved universe. The Microids team and our work The studio strives to create games that are faithful to the original universe created by Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny, providing players with a fun and entertaining experience. We look forward to sharing more information about the Asterix games we plan to develop in the coming years.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All 2 launches in November on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Below are the first screenshots from this new adventure.