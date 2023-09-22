Asteroid Bennu: NASA’s Unusual Warning Raises Alarm for Potential Earth Impact

NASA Issues Warning about Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Bennu

NASA has recently issued a warning that has caused alarm worldwide. The asteroid Bennu, a celestial object hurtling through space, could potentially be on a collision course with Earth. This announcement has raised concerns and speculation about the potential consequences of such an impact.

Kelly Fast, manager of the Near-Earth Object Observations Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington, explained that ongoing astronomical surveys are conducted to discover unknown objects and refine orbital models for them. This effort aims to better understand the threat posed by asteroids such as Bennu.

While the possibility of an impact remains in the distant future, with a predicted date of September 24, 2182, there is still a 1 in 2,700 chance (approximately 0.037%) of it happening. It is essential to emphasize that the odds are relatively low. However, Bennu is considered to be one of the most dangerous asteroids in our solar system, alongside another asteroid called 1950 DA.

Davide Farnocchia from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) stated that the data collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft provides precise information to calculate Bennu’s future trajectory until 2135. This information helps scientists to refine their models and better understand the potential threat Bennu poses.

Although Bennu’s diameter measures only 492 meters, smaller than some planets, its destructive potential is significant. Experts estimate that the impact energy of Bennu could be comparable to that of 22 nuclear bombs. Furthermore, this unique asteroid is believed to contain material dating back to the early formation of our solar system.

In an unconventional move, NASA has reached out to the Vatican for help. According to reports, the US agency will work with a group of Jesuit experts in meteorites and asteroids from the Vatican Astronomical Observatory. By collaborating with the Vatican, NASA hopes to gain valuable insight and knowledge about Bennu.

The importance of global scientific surveillance and collaboration in exploring and protecting our planet from outer space threats cannot be understated. NASA’s warning about Bennu serves as a reminder of the significance of working together to safeguard our world.

