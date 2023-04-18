Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Astralis really fell out of favor in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene. Once considered the top team in the world, and for a long time, the team is now failing to qualify for the final CS:GO Major in Paris next month.

In light of a string of disappointing results, the Danish esports organization has initiated a number of roster changes, including bringing an Astralis Talent player into the main squad and filling the academy roster with a new name.

Alexander “Altekz” Givskov will be promoted to the main Astralis team, while Andreas “kiR” Kirstein will fill in for Astralis Talent.

We’ll see this updated Astralis lineup at IEM Dallas in a few weeks.