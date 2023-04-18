Home » Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Technology

Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

by admin
Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Astralis really fell out of favor in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene. Once considered the top team in the world, and for a long time, the team is now failing to qualify for the final CS:GO Major in Paris next month.

In light of a string of disappointing results, the Danish esports organization has initiated a number of roster changes, including bringing an Astralis Talent player into the main squad and filling the academy roster with a new name.

Alexander “Altekz” Givskov will be promoted to the main Astralis team, while Andreas “kiR” Kirstein will fill in for Astralis Talent.

We’ll see this updated Astralis lineup at IEM Dallas in a few weeks.

Photo: Astralis

See also  Philips Hue Go Lamp - Philips Hue Go Lamp

You may also like

People as the driving force of change in...

An image created with AI won the Sony...

MSI Launches NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics...

Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023: here are the news...

The crisis also affects video games, -1.2% turnover...

Once lost contact! NASA’s Mars “Smart” unmanned helicopter...

Secure Multicloud Networking di F5

buy an OLED and get a foldable

Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey...

EU wants to reduce energy consumption in standby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy