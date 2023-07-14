Astronaut Frank Rubio: Trapped in Space for Nearly a Year Due to Ship Failure

Title: Astronaut Frank Rubio Stuck in Space Due to Ship Damage

Subtitle: American Astronaut Conducts Scientific Research While Awaiting Return

Astronaut Frank Rubio embarked on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2022 to facilitate a crew exchange between NASA and Roscosmos. Traveling on a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, Rubio ventured to the ISS, situated approximately 400 kilometers away from Earth. Meanwhile, Roscosmos launched Anna Kikina in October 2022, who has since returned.

However, Rubio finds himself still in space nearly a year after his departure due to a ship malfunction. The Soyuz capsule sustained a coolant leak last December, effectively trapping Rubio on the spacecraft. Rubio dishearteningly divulged, “Our ship was damaged.” Efforts are underway to rectify the issue, but the repairs might delay his return to Earth for an additional three to six months. Rubio eagerly expressed, “If I come back sooner, I will be happy to be with my family.”

Notwithstanding his predicament, Rubio has utilized his time in space conducting various scientific studies. His focus centers on observing crop growth, particularly in hydroponic and aeroponic systems. These investigations aim to enhance food reserves for future lunar and Martian expeditions.

Rubio’s extended stay in space places him amongst notable astronaut records. Despite being the American astronaut with the longest time spent in space, the overall record remains held by the late Valeri Polyakov, a Russian astronaut who spent an astonishing 437 days in space between 1994 and 1995. Observers eagerly await to see if Rubio can surpass this formidable benchmark.

A native of California with Salvadoran roots, Rubio spent part of his upbringing in El Salvador and Colombia. Upon returning to the United States, he joined the Army, serving as a combat paratrooper and accumulating over 600 flight hours in missions across Iraq, Bosnia, and Afghanistan. In addition to his military background, Rubio holds a medical doctorate and has worked as a technical supervisor and flight surgeon. Among 18,000 applicants, he was selected to become an astronaut.

Microgravity is another aspect explored by Rubio’s mission. Also known as weightlessness or zero-G, microgravity denotes a reduced presence of gravity. Contrary to common belief, microgravity does not equate to the total absence of gravity. Scientific experts estimate that at approximately 300 kilometers above Earth’s surface, gravity is roughly 12.5% weaker.

Rubio has shared his experiences of living within a microgravity environment, stating, “after eight months, it feels natural. I think it will be very strange to return to Earth.” Living in microgravity brings about various consequences. Firstly, the body enters a state of relaxation as the sensation of “weight” diminishes. Secondly, the reduced gravity negatively impacts muscles, bones, and cardiovascular health due to muscle and bone mass loss and artery deterioration.

As Frank Rubio awaits his return to Earth, he continues to contribute to scientific endeavors while enduring the challenges and wonders of living in space.

