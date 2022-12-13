The perfect example of the strength of TikTok, which has existed for just over 4 years and has been the social network pursued by everyone and growing fastest for a couple of years now, it does not appear in the platform’s 2022 balance sheet. But it’s only for a matter of time, in the sense that it happened so much towards the end of the year that it probably didn’t have time to be taken into consideration.

Because otherwise what the TikTok community has managed to do with WednesdayTim Burton’s beautiful series set in the world of the Addams Family (streaming on Netflix from the end of November), would definitely have had the right to be included among the trends of 2022. What happened is that thousands and thousands of creators reposted so much so much the dance scene from episode 4, accompanying it with an 11 year old Lady Gaga song (which doesn’t even exist in the series) to make that song somehow become the real song to accompany Wednesday’s dance. The virtual has surpassed the real, taking its place in some way, so much so that the same Netflix has surrendered to this gigantic Mandela effect.

twitter: Lady Gaga as Wednesday Addams

Passions and interests in 2022 on TikTok

At the time of writing, the song Bloody Mary (that of Lady Gaga, which he replaced Goo Goo Muck of the Cramps) was used in over 50,000 clips on TikTok in about ten days, and the #bloodymarychallenge hashtag was used nearly 20 million times in the same time frame.

They are just a couple of numbers within a much broader picture, which this year saw TikTok subscribers (now over one billion) devote themselves to booksal Festival Eurovisionfootball and the World Cup, physics and moda sustainable, precisely giving their original interpretation of what was happening around them. As explained by TikTok Italia, the most viewed contents in 2022 have “revealed the great passions of Italians”, which have somehow rewarded the creators capable of explaining even the most complex topics in a few seconds.

Among all, impossible not to mention astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, debuting on TikTok and capable of gathering around him over 6.6 million people, the physics lessons of Professor Vincenzo Schettini (who got 18 million likes despite tackling a complex subject), the BookTok phenomenon, which is perhaps even giving a hand to publishing and has long since reached our country, with over 1.3 billion views for #BookTokItalia (+422% on 2021).

And then of course the music, a lot of music: forgotten Poor Gull (and already said of Lady Gaga), this was the year of the cumbiafrom Shakerandofrom Caramel and of Fedez and the Måneskin. In addition to Jovanotti, between controversies and successes.

Again: plenty of room for sustainability, with i trend #EcoFashion e #SecondaMano which have totaled respectively over 52 and almost 40 million views, and also to advertising campaigns, with the first edition of the TikTok Awards which seen the communication of the Italian Unieuro triumph in Europe (video).

tiktok: the Paper Characters filter

The creators, from Khaby Lame to Roberto Saviano

Among the faces, still a lot of Khaby Lame, who is still there even if he is talked about a little less, the first creator in the world with almost 153 million followers. Then again the irony of Mattia Stanga e the reflections of Tasnim Ali (whom we interviewed last year)the original dishes of Chef Ruben, the make-up artist Fabiola Baglieri and the insights of the writer Roberto Saviano, also at the debut on the platform.

Among the trends and of the year, also born thanks to some platform-specific featuresthe Paper Characters filter created by the designer Federico Cecchin, which allows you to add 3D cartoons in black and white, the Pagellone for Sanremo 2022, or the one dedicated to street art, accessible to all thanks to the idea of ​​Manuela Merlo. Of course without forgetting the duets, like the famous one by Alessandro Cattelan with Laura Pausini, and the stitches. Which are the thing that made Khaby Lame’s fortune, in an ideal connection between 2020 and 2022.

