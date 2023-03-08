Astronauts see breathtakingly beautiful aurora

Recent activity on the sun has produced spectacular auroras. During the last few days of February, undulating green bands appeared in the sky at high latitudes. But people living on the surface of the planet aren’t the only ones enjoying the stunning light show.

Hundreds of kilometers above the earth, astronauts also enjoy the rare aurora from a unique perspective. Photos taken by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada and JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakada from the International Space Station show the aurora glowing green against the natural golden glow of Earth’s night sky.

Earth’s sky is never completely dark, even at night, even after removing all light such as light pollution, starlight, and diffuse sunlight.

This soft radiation at night, called nightglow, is caused by the recombination of air molecules broken down by solar radiation during the day, releasing excess energy in the form of photons. Ye Hui exists all the time.

Aurora, by contrast, is more situational. Auroras occur when solar wind particles enter Earth’s magnetic field, accelerate along magnetic field lines to high latitudes near the North or South Pole, hit the upper atmosphere, and interact with atmospheric particles; these interactions produce green lights that dance across the sky.

The sun is always emitting bursts of charged particles. However, only when the solar wind is particularly strong will there be enough interaction to produce auroras, sometimes visible as far away as mid-latitudes. The Sun has been particularly active for the past year or two, headed toward the peak of its 11-year cycle, and has been spewing out massive flares. February was another exciting month with several powerful M- and X-class flares.

Although solar activity is significantly higher than official forecasts, it is still within a relatively normal range and therefore not particularly worrisome. A particularly powerful flare could trigger a geomagnetic storm that would disrupt satellites, radio communications and power grids, but nothing like it seems to have happened.

Yet we may be heading into an absolutely bountiful aurora season. Keen aurora chasers can refer to the current forecast of the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as well as the southern hemisphere aurora forecast of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first picture is a schematic diagram, source: Pixabay)