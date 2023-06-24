Astronomers discover new multi-planet orbiting binary star system | TechNews Technology New Report

Astronomers recently discovered a second multiple planets orbiting a star in a binary star system at the same time, rather than just one star like the planets in our solar system. The newly discovered planet orbits TOI-1338, a binary star system about 1,317 light-years away in the constellation Pictorus. Also known as BEBOP-1, this system consists of two mutually orbiting stars, TOI-1338A, which is about 10% the mass of the sun, and TOI-1338B, which is cooler and dimmer and only one-third the mass of the sun , and the interwinding period is 14.6 days.

In 2020, using the data of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the TOI-1338 system discovered the planet TOI-1338b, with a radius 6.9 times that of the Earth and an orbital period of 95 days. The researchers said that the transit method can measure the size of TOI-1338b, but cannot measure the mass, which is the most basic parameter of a planet. The BEBOP (Binaries Escorted By Orbiting Planets) team used another detection method to monitor at that time, called the Doppler method, also known as the radial velocity method. HARPS and ESPRESSO spectrometers obtained radial velocity data to discover a new planet TOI-1338c, and measured its mass, nicknamed BEBOP-1c, with a mass 65 times that of the Earth and an orbital period of 215 days. Only two planets have been found orbiting the binary star system TOI-1338 so far, but more may be discovered in the future.

As of now, of the 12 orbiting binary star systems that have been discovered, only two are multi-circling binary planets (the first is Kepler-47). Planets are born in a disk of material around a young star, and the mass gradually accumulates to form a planet. Planets around binary stars are rare, but they are very important for understanding the process of planet formation. The geometry around a binary star, where the disk surrounds the two stars, acts like a giant paddle as the two stars orbit each other, disrupting the approaching disk and preventing planets from forming except in regions that are quiet and far from the binary. Compared with single-star systems such as the sun, it is easier to determine the location and conditions of planet formation in binary star systems. The research results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first picture is an artist’s imagination of a multi-planet orbiting binary star system, source: NASA’s Ames Research Center / JPL-Caltech / T. Pyle.)

