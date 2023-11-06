Astronomers Discover New System with Seven Planets Orbiting a Hotter, Larger Star

NASA Discovers New System with Seven Planets Orbiting a Hotter, Larger Star

Astronomers from NASA have made an exciting discovery, finding a new planetary system with seven planets orbiting a star. The star in this system is larger and hotter than our sun, and each of its planets is larger than Earth. This new finding is significant as it is one of the few systems known to have more than six confirmed planets.

According to a report on the NASA website on November 2, scientists from the agency discovered and confirmed an exoplanet named Kepler-385 by reviewing astronomical data previously obtained by the retired Kepler space telescope. This planetary system is located a staggering 4,670 light-years away from Earth. A notable feature of this system is that each of its planets receives more radiant heat from its parent star than any planet in our solar system. Additionally, all seven planets are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

Kepler-385 joins the ranks of a select few systems to contain more than six confirmed planets. One such example is the TRAPPIST-1 system, which consists of seven Earth-like planets.

At the center of Kepler-385 is a sun-like star that is 10% larger and 5% hotter than our sun. The two closest planets to this star are slightly larger than Earth and may be rocky, potentially having thin atmospheres. On the other hand, the remaining five planets are about twice the radius of Earth and might be shrouded in thick atmospheres.

The confirmation of the Kepler-385 system was made possible by utilizing improved methods in measuring stellar properties and accurately calculating celestial body sizes and orbital periods. The recently updated Kepler candidate planet catalog contains approximately 4,400 planet candidates.

Commenting on the discovery, Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, acknowledged the importance of the Kepler mission in the study of exoplanets. He stated that this new planet catalog will provide astronomers with valuable information about these celestial bodies and their properties.

Although the main observation mission of the Kepler Space Telescope came to an end in 2013, its extended missions continued until its retirement in 2018. The data collected by the telescope continues to be instrumental in exploring planets and stars within the Milky Way, allowing scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the worlds beyond our solar system.

This remarkable discovery highlights the ongoing efforts of NASA and astronomers around the world to unravel the mysteries of the universe. As technology advances and new data becomes available, it is expected that further exciting discoveries will be made, bringing us closer to understanding the vastness of space and the potential for other habitable worlds.

Editor in charge: Li Ming

