In the huge universe, the earth where human beings are located is a very small existence. According to a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), astronomers have discovered that the black hole closest to Earth, Gaia BH1 (Gaia BH1), is about 10 times the mass of the sun and is only about 1,600 km away from Earth. light years.

According to foreign media “The Associated Press” and “Sci.News“, a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) revealed that astronomers recently used the European Space Agency (European Space Agency; ESA) Gaia Asia The Gaia Space Telescope observed the universe and found that among the 2 billion stars in the Milky Way, one star showed an irregular movement trajectory, reflecting that it was being pulled by some invisible gravity.

Astronomers then looked through the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and compared the monitoring data with the results from the Gaia space telescope and found that the star was in an unknown “binary star system”.

In this regard, astronomer Kareem El-Badry said, “The discovery of the Northern Gemini Telescope undoubtedly confirms that if this binary system contains a normal star and a black hole, we can’t find any other reasonable astrophysical principles to explain this phenomenon.”

According to astronomers, the mass of the black hole “Gaia BH1” is about 10 times that of the sun, and its orbital period is about once every 186 days around the center of mass. Badri also said that the study revealed that there are still many unknown black holes in the Milky Way to be discovered, which will help to improve astronomers’ understanding of binary star systems.