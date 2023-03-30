For the first time, astronomers used the new technology “gravitational lensing” to discover a supermassive black hole with a mass more than 30 billion times that of the sun. (The picture is taken from the website of the Royal Astronomical Society ras.ac.uk; author ESA/Hubble, Digitized Sky Survey, Nick Risinger , N. Bartmann, CC BY 4.0)

(Central News Agency, London, 29th comprehensive foreign report) Astronomers used the new technology “gravitational lens” to discover a supermassive black hole with a mass more than 30 billion times that of the sun for the first time. It is a rare and amazing discovery in the astronomy world. It is understood that this is one of the largest black holes ever discovered.

The Royal Astronomical Society (Royal Astronomical Society) issued a press release today announcing the findings, which the researchers described as “extremely exciting” and “tantalizing” for future black hole detection, CNN reported. The “possibility.

A team of researchers led by Durham University in the UK used a technique called “gravitational lensing” to bend light from more distant objects by using nearby galaxies as giant magnifying glasses. This allowed the research team to more closely determine how black holes in galaxies hundreds of millions of light-years from Earth bend light.

The research team used supercomputer simulations and images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope to confirm the size of the black hole.

The press release pointed out that this discovery is the result of the research team simulating the propagation of light in the universe tens of thousands of times. This is also the first black hole discovered using gravitational lensing.

Study lead author James Nightingale, an observational cosmologist in Durham University’s Department of Physics, said: “This particular black hole is about 30 billion times the mass of our sun, making it one of the largest black holes ever discovered and It’s at the upper limit of what we think black holes can theoretically achieve, so it’s a very exciting discovery.”

According to the press release, the researchers believe the discovery is significant because it “opens up the tantalizing possibility that astronomers will find many more inactive and supermassive black holes than previously thought” and “study how they become so huge”. (Translator: Zhang Mingxuan / Verified manuscript: Zhang Xiaowen) 1120330