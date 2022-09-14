Listen to the audio version of the article

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will soon be commander of the International Space Station. She makes it the same Esa. To pass the baton will be the Russian commander Oleg Artemyev and AstroSamantha will be the first European woman to have this role. The handover, informs ESA, is scheduled for 28 September and the period in which Samantha Cristoforetti will be in command should be short, even if at the moment there are no elements to make estimates. To decide the role of commander of the Space Station are jointly all five ISS partners, namely the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Russia (Roscosmos), Europe (ESA), Japan (Jaxa) and Canada (CSA).

What will be the duties of AstroSamantha

Since the beginning of the Minerva mission, last April, AstroSamantha has been in command of the western segment of the ISS, called the United States Orbital Segment (Usos) which includes the American, European, Japanese and Canadian part of the Space Station. When she takes command of the entire ISS, including the Russian segment, AstroSamantha will become the fifth European astronaut to have this position and the second Italian, after Luca Parmitano. The other Europeans to have the lead were Frank De Winne, Alexander Gerst, and Thomas Pesquet. As commander of the Space Station, AstroSamantha will be responsible for the performance and well-being of the crew in orbit, will be responsible for communicating with the control center on Earth and will have to coordinate the crew in case of any emergency situation. As Samantha Cristoforetti will take over for a short time, one of her duties will be to organize the complete handover to the next crew.

Cristoforetti: “I can’t wait”

“I am honored by my appointment as commander,” said Samantha Critoforetti. “I can’t wait – she added – to draw on the experience I have gained in space and on Earth to lead a very capable team into orbit.” The role of commander of the Space Station “is a sign of confidence in European astronauts,” commented ESA director general Josef Aschbacher. «The choice to give the command to Samantha clearly demonstrates the trust and consideration of our international partners towards the European astronauts. With her mission Minerva – she added – she contributed greatly to the scientific and operational successes of the Space Station, which I predict will continue to thrive under your command. “

Asi’s satisfaction

The appointment is a source of pride for Italy, says the president of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) Giorgio Saccoccia. The first Italian in command of the Space Station was Luca Parmitano. “Congratulations to Samantha. Her appointment is a source of particular pride for Italy and for Europe. As the first European woman to hold the position of commander of the International Space Station, Samantha will once again be a source of inspiration for the younger generation “, observes Saccoccia.” “An assignment of this value entrusted for the second time to an astronaut of nationality Italian – continues the president of ASI – is also the confirmation of the role and importance that our country plays in the exploration of space and in international space activities ».