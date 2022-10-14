AstroSamantha is returning home. The Crew Dragon “Freedom” capsule, with the Italian astronaut of the European Space Agency on board, detached itself from the International Space Station (ISS) when it was 18.00 in Italy, and began its descent into the Earth’s atmosphere to arrive , after almost five hours, to ditch with one splashdown off the coast of Florida, scheduled for 10.55 pm. The handover ceremony from Samantha Cristoforetti, who since 28 September has held the role of commander of the ISS, to the Russian Sergey Prokopyev, took place on 12 October, the date scheduled for the return, then postponed twice, until today, due to unfavorable weather conditions at the landing site.

Together with the Italian astronaut, NASA colleagues Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins will return. After detaching from the ISS, the SpaceX capsule moved away and then performed the necessary maneuvers to lower the orbit and align with the re-entry “target”, off the coast of Florida, in front of Jacksonville. The deorbit burnthe ignition of the Draco engines of the Freedom, will last about 12 minutes, at the end of the braking, a few minutes before splashdown, the Dragon will open the parachute to glide and dive into the water. Once the shuttle has touched the surface of the ocean, the four will be extracted by the rescue personnel who will reach them by sea. There was uncertainty until the last moment, due to the weather. Unlike a return with a “touchdown” on the ground, in fact, a storm, or a sea with too high waves can endanger the life of the astronauts and make their recovery difficult.





For the first time, AstroSamantha flew with a SpaceX capsule, the new American means of transport for space. For the previous mission, in fact, she had taken off and returned aboard a Russian Soyuz. It was 2014, in the meantime Elon Musk has developed his space taxi and has returned to the US the autonomy of access to orbit and the ISS. Once out, and verified her conditions, she will not stop in Florida, the ESA in fact plans to embark immediately on a flight to Cologne for a “direct return”.

Samantha Cristoforetti returns after 170 days in the space of the Minerva mission, added to the 199 of her first time in orbit, brings the count to 369. She is the European astronaut who has spent the most time up there, the first to have assumed command of the ISS. The list of her records continues, such as the one for having conducted an extravehicular activity, the first European woman, and for having worn the Russian Orlan suit, during the operations that saw her work side by side with the Russian colleague Oleg Artemyev. Finally, she also continued in this second experience of hers, her activity as a popularizer, becoming the first space tiktoker.

During the almost six months of her stay, Samantha Cristoforetti conducted a long series of experiments, mainly focused on the health of the human body in space, promoted by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and designed by Italian universities and research centers. Acoustic Diagnostics (on the auditory system), Nutriss (on nutrition) and Lidal on cosmic radiations, you have ‘inherited’ them from Luca Parmitano. Other tests concern the prevention of osteoporosis, oxidative stress, while Ovospace aims to determine the impact of the spatial environment on the cells of the female reproductive system. A small load of extra virgin olive oil also arrived on board the ISS, for the experiment with the Italian oil Evoo in Space.