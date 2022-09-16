Home Technology ASUS 14-inch mobile monitor and mobile device for flexible working – 20220917 – CULTURE & LEISURE
[Ming Pao News]The location of the mixed office is not limited by the place, in addition to the office and home, it can also be in the cafes, restaurants, etc. on the street. If you work outside for a long time, this ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD launched by ASUS is one of the good helpers. It is not only convenient for some users who can work through mobile phones, but they are afraid that the screen is too small and not convenient enough, but also can use dual-screen output in less space. ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD is equipped with a 14-inch FHD IPS screen that supports 10-point touch function, and comes with an original stylus that supports 4096-level pressure sensitivity, providing more input options.

For the convenience of users, the back of the machine is equipped with a non-segment bracket, and users can automatically switch between horizontal and vertical display with DisplayWidget Lite software. In order to prevent the display from using up the power of the mobile phone or laptop, the body is equipped with two USB Type-C sockets that can support power input and DisplayPort Alt mode. The slot powers the monitor, and there is also a micro HDMI slot for easy connection of other devices.

■ASUS ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD standard

Screen size: 14 inches

Screen ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 1920×1080 pixels

Response time: 5ms (GtG at Faster)

Import: Micro HDMI, USB Type-C x 2

Volume: 12.5×201.2×324.2mm

Weight: 0.87kg

Price: $3899

Website: bit.ly/3BqnSpl

