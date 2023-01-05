Home Technology ASUS and Noctua jointly launched GPU products again, with RTX 4080 graphics card with 4.3 slot thickness
ASUS and Noctua jointly launched GPU products again, with RTX 4080 graphics card with 4.3 slot thickness

ASUS has cooperated with the radiator brand Noctua many times before, and this time it once again jointly designed the RTX 4080 joint graphics card. As the name suggests, this graphics card will be equipped with a heatsink jointly designed with Noctua to provide a high-performance and quiet cooling experience.

It is understood that this joint version of the RTX 4080 will be equipped with the same Noctua NF-A12x25 PWN fan as the previous generation. Dimensional stability, less creep, and fan blade edge to a very small gap of 0.5mm, and custom low noise PWM IC circuit.

As for the main part of the radiator, it adopts the design of eight heat pipes and built-in vapor chamber. Even when it is running at 320W TDP, the peak temperature is only 61.7°C. However, the strong heat dissipation also makes the graphics card also have a strong volume, and the radiator together occupies a total of 4.3 Slots, which is more exaggerated than the previous joint version, and brings a lot of challenges to the compatibility of the chassis.

