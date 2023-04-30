Asus and ROG with technological innovations and gre…

After three years, ASUS is ROG they both return to Computex 2023 with a physical stand to showcase their latest sustainable products and solutions. The fair will be held from 30 May to 2 June9.30am to 5.30pm at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F. The ASUS booth will be located at number M0510 and the ROG booth at number M0810.

Asus and ROG at the Computex 2023 fair: here’s what the stand will offer

ASUS has a long history of innovation and sustainability and is committed to reduce the environmental impact in all the activities it undertakes. At the stand ASUS, visitors will be able to explore the company’s latest consumer, gaming, creator and commercial products. In particular, the latest commercial and consumer solutions from ASUS will be presented, which integrate cutting-edge technologies with sustainable practices.

Lo stand ROG will offer an experience of game unprecedented to players of all skill levels, presenting a range of peripherals esports grade, laptops, DIY PC components, motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, phones and more. ROG supports everyone from the casual gamer to the pro-level competitor with a top-notch selection of gaming gear that will be available to test during the show. Among the highlights of the stand will be the innovative ROG AllyROG’s first portable gaming console.

Computex, what is the global technology fair

Il Computexheld annually in Taipei, Taiwan, is one of the largest and most influential technology exhibitions of the world, capable of attracting thousands of visitors. This renowned event is a platform for the latest and greatest in technological innovations, with leading brands showcasing their latest products and concepts. From cutting-edge hardware to groundbreaking software, Computex is a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts, professionals and the media.