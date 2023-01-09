Home Technology ASUS announced that the Raikiri Pro control handle is also equipped with a “ROG Vision” screen that can display status and customized images | Advance to CES 2023 | Digital
ASUS announced that the Raikiri Pro control handle is also equipped with a "ROG Vision" screen that can display status and customized images | Advance to CES 2023

ASUS announced that the Raikiri Pro control handle is also equipped with a “ROG Vision” screen that can display status and customized images | Advance to CES 2023 | Digital

Compared with beforeROG The Kunai series control handle launched by Phone,ASUSthis time inCES The Raikiri Pro control handle announced during 2023 is generally more inclined to the design style of the Xbox control handle. The top of the upper control handle is a 1.3-inch OLED screen that can be customized to display content compared to the ROG Phone.

Like the ROG Vision screen on the back of the ROG Phone, the 1.3-inch OLED screen on the Raikiri Pro control handle can display the current configuration file, or display the progress during charging, and can also add a custom display that symbolizes personal style. Customized images.

The control handle itself adopts a three-mode connection design, which can be connected with wired, bluetooth, and wireless transceivers respectively. However, only when used with a PC can it correspond to the complete wireless connection function, while the current game consoles are only comparable. Compatible with Xbox, not for PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

As for the built-in ESS DAC audio amplifier chip in the control handle, users can directly connect the earphones to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the control handle without connecting the earphones to the PC device.

The button part is basically close to the configuration of the Xbox control handle, but 4 additional sets of buttons are added at the bottom to provide additional settings. Users can also adjust the trigger range of the control handle trigger button or the force feedback vibration level through the exclusive app.

ASUS has not yet announced the specific price of the Raikiri Pro control handle, but it is expected to enter the market in the first quarter of this year.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

