ASUS Announces Limited-Time Price Reduction and Exclusive Fan Accessories for ROG Phone 6D

ASUS Officially Reduces the Price of ROG Phone 6D by $2600 for a Limited Time and Free Exclusive Fan Accessories

ASUS has announced a limited-time discount on their newly released ROG Phone 6D. The flagship phone, which belongs to the seventh generation of the ASUS ROG Phone series, has been highly anticipated by gamers and technology enthusiasts. To sweeten the deal, ASUS is offering a massive price reduction and exclusive fan accessories for a limited time.

Starting from the recommended retail price of $7998, the price of the ROG Phone 6D (16GB+256GB) has been slashed to $5398, a discount of $2600. Available in Aero-Titanium Gray, this offer presents a significant opportunity for those looking to upgrade their gaming experience without breaking the bank. Additionally, customers who make use of this limited-time offer will receive the exclusive Aerodynamic Fan 6, which has a recommended retail price of $699.

The Aerodynamic Fan 6 is designed to enhance the cooling system of the ROG Phone 6D, ensuring optimal performance during intense gaming sessions. This accessory is valued by many gamers, making the limited-time offer even more attractive.

However, ASUS understands that not everyone may have a need for the Aerodynamic Fan 6 accessory. For such customers, an alternative option is available. The renowned electronics retailer, Fortress, is selling the ROG Phone 6D for $5198. This price is $200 lower than the official price offered by ASUS. Although customers will not receive the free fan accessory, Fortress is offering its own set of gifts, including a screen protector for the phone and the SIDO S10MCU urine bag. Ultimately, customers must choose between the added value of the free fan accessory and the cost savings available at Fortress.

The ROG Phone 6D boasts impressive hardware specifications that make it a formidable gaming device. Unlike its predecessors, the “D” series utilizes the MTK Dimensity 9000+ 3.2GHz processor instead of Qualcomm U. It features a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080, employing AMOLED technology for vibrant and immersive visuals. The phone is fueled by a powerful 6000mAh battery, supporting QC5.0 and 65W PD fast charging. On the camera front, the ROG Phone 6D offers a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 12-megapixel front camera.

Customers interested in learning more about the specifications and current selling price of the ASUS ROG Phone 6D can visit the official Fortress online store.

The limited-time discount and free exclusive fan accessory offer from ASUS presents an enticing opportunity for gamers to acquire the latest iteration of the ROG Phone series. Whether customers choose to take advantage of the reduced price and free fan accessory or opt for the cost savings available at Fortress, the ROG Phone 6D promises to deliver an impressive gaming experience with its top-of-the-line hardware and features.

