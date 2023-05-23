ASUS announces new ROG Strix SCAR 17 laptop with Ryzen 9 • Techzilla

ASUS Republic of Gamers announce the availability of the new ROG Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop that introduces powerful internal components and a thermal solution Updated Intelligent Coolingthis handset is ready to conquer esports professionals and gaming enthusiasts. The endless design customization options also allow anyone to make their laptop unique, and totally immerse themselves in the gaming experience or stream without distraction from the outside world.

Game power di ROG Strix SCAR 17 is released thanks to Windows 11 Home. The most aggressive gamers will be able to take on any enemy with a processor AMD Ryzen 9, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU Laptop with an incredible 175W maximum TGP. un Dedicated MUX Switch with NVIDIA Optimus support allows SCAR 17 to automatically prioritize gaming performance or battery life. No more long loading screens thanks to PCIe Gen4x4 solid-state storage. With DDR5 memory offering unprecedented bandwidth, the SCAR 17 is ready to conquer any challenge.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Graphic card NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR6 con ROG Boost: 2330MHz* a 175W (2280MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 150W+25W Dynamic Boost)

ROG Boost: 2330MHz* a 175W (2280MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 150W+25W Dynamic Boost) Windows 11 Home – ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

Display 17.3 Pollici WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 240Hz IPS Anti-Reflection, Dolby Vision HDR

IPS Anti-Reflection, Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX Mobile (16-core/32-thread, 64MB L3 cache, fino a 5.4 GHz max boost)

(16-core/32-thread, 64MB L3 cache, fino a 5.4 GHz max boost) Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 Performance SSD

Memory RAM 32GB (16GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM *2) – Slot Liberi 0 – Memoria Max 64GB

(16GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM *2) – Slot Liberi 0 – Memoria Max 64GB MUX Switch to switch to a GPU direct mode, reduces latency and increases performance

to switch to a GPU direct mode, reduces latency and increases performance Certified Hi-Res audio to listen to your music in the same quality with which it was recorded

to listen to your music in the same quality with which it was recorded Wide array of I/O ports, including 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C for DisplayPort™ / G-SYNC support and 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C for DisplayPort™ support / power delivery / G-SYNC

Webcam 720P HD

Backlit keyboard Per-Key RGB Aura Sync

Cooling for both CPU and GPU Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal from Thermal Grizzly

Drums 90Wh, charging via USB Type-C® is supported up to 100W. When charging with the supplied 330W power adapter, can go from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.

charging via USB Type-C® is supported up to 100W. When charging with the supplied 330W power adapter, Aluminum frameThickness from 23.4 to 28.3 mm, weight 3 Kg

Intelligent Cooling solution

Powerful components require a robust cooling solution. It ROG SCAR 17 2023 uses liquid metal Conductonaut Extreme di Thermal Grizzly for both the CPU and GPU. Very high performance thermal interface material, Conductonaut Extreme is able to keep these components up to 15°C cooler compared to traditional thermal pastes. When paired with a custom vapor chamber and four dedicated vents, this thermal solution transfers heat away from the system incredibly efficiently. Finally, the SCAR 17 also keeps noise under control: when it is in Performance mode, the machine does not exceed 40 dB.

L This 17-incher offers a QHD panel with fast refresh rate and fast response times of just 3ms, each IPS panel offers fantastic colors, Dolby Vision HDR e Adaptive-Sync for an extraordinary gaming and viewing experience.

Speakers with Dolby Atmos technology create an authentic soundstage for all games and environments. Hi-Res audio lets you listen to music in the same quality it was recorded. AI Noise Cancellation bi-directional processes incoming and outgoing audio to filter out background noise, ensuring your calls, chats and streams arrive without distraction or other noise.

Designed to win, built to win

The laptops ROG Strix they were designed for gamers who demand the best in portable performance, as well as a spectacular design and endless customization. The modes of performance of Armoury Crate they allow users to choose between quiet, low-power processing and turbo gaming, or manually adjust the voltage and fans for a completely customized experience. Abundant RGB lighting adorns the new chassis ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17, for a unique style full of personality. With Aura Sync, users can keep laptop lighting coordinated with peripherals, or even create complex lighting effects with Aura Creator.

Spacious keyboard layouts make gaming more comfortable, while customizable hotkeys control volume, microphone, or toggle performance modes to play on the fly. The glass touchpad, larger than previous models, ensures greater precision, while the anti-fingerprint coating on the chassis ensures a clean look, regardless of the user’s active lifestyle. Strix SCAR’s semi-transparent keyboard deck combines sporty design with a new design Customizable Armor Cap that allows users to create their own style.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (G733) is already available on the ASUS eshop at the recommended retail price of €3,349.

