It is known that some Intel 600 and 700 motherboard series already support non-binary memory. This type of memory includes non-standard capacities such as 24GB, 48GB, or 96GB. Interestingly on the ROG forums you can find screenshots of Raja working at ASUS Tech Marketing, clearly showing that the X670E platform will also support non-binary memory.

The screenshots confirm that the ROG STRIX X670-E will support four 48GB memories in four slots, which is a non-binary memory with a capacity higher than 32GB but lower than 64GB. The system is equipped with four 48GB memory modules each clocked at 2600MHz (5200 MT/s). Combined, they provide 192GB of capacity, which is confirmed by the message displayed by the system. This also confirms that the system successfully boots into Windows.

There were earlier reports that AMD motherboards were unable to fully boot with this type of memory installed on the system. Then rumors started to surface that AMD was working on an AGESA (firmware) update to support this type of memory. And it does seem so.

