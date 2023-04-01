This year, DDR5 memory has new capacity specifications, including two new capacities of 24GB and 48GB, which expand the maximum storage capacity of the computer system to support a system with 4 DDR5 RAMs, up to 192GB, but it is a new specification after all. Therefore, board brands dare not rashly announce that they are perfectly compatible, and gradually announce compatibility after repeated tests; ASUS announced earlier that following the Intel 600 series and Intel 700 series motherboards, they can be compatible without updating the BIOS After the maximum 192GB DDR memory, its AM5 motherboard has also completed the compatibility test, but it needs to be equipped with the corresponding Beta version BIOS. ASUS AM5 platform users can download the latest Beta version BIOS from ASUS official website from now on.

ASUS emphasizes compatibility verification with the industry’s first brand that provides 48GB memory, including Corsair CORSAIR and G.SKILL, including the completion of CORSAIR’s 48GB x 4 DDR5 7000MT/s and G.SKILL’s 24GB x 2 DDR5 8000MT/s compatibility verification.

However, there are still not many options for 24GB and 48GB DDR5 memory in the market. Only a few brands have announced related products, and Taiwan’s general channel has not yet put them on the shelves. Increasing the maximum total capacity from the current 128GB to 192GB is important for content creation or professional applications.

More Cool3C articles

Pufa 6,000 yuan 10 banks offer lazy bags: China Trust, Taipei Fubon, Cathay United Bank, Yushan Bank, Taishin Bank

Unified invoice January 2, 2012 winning number, invoice lottery live broadcast, invoice redemption and prize collection method, ten million prize number announced